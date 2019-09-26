Something tragic happened in the House of Commons last night: the people were forgotten.

Amid the snarls, name-calling and accusations levelled across the Chamber under the full glare of the TV cameras, political

point-scoring seemed to ride roughshod over the whole sorry gathering.

The future of the country, of democracy. Of the lives of every single person on these shores in the north, south, east or west.

Yes, it made compelling viewing.

The Prime Minister is a master of debate, making mincemeat of his opposite number as Jeremy Corbyn appeared to run out of belief in himself. It was almost too painful to watch.

Patience may yet win out for the Labour leader, but is perhaps wearing thin for those who put their faith in him. Sadly for him, he came across yesterday as about as inspiring as a wet shammy. Could he really be considered a future premier? Maybe.

Rather it was Ian Blackford who helped the punch drunk slugger up off the canvas, with an offer of “haunders” to bring the big bully down.

His was one of the few interventions to move the narrative forward, to coalesce opposition parties in a movement he said was fair and squarely aimed at bringing down the PM and triggering a compromise General Election.

But encouraged by every cheer, every flap of an order paper from his own side, Johnson took on all-comers from judges to jeerers.

He cat-called cowardice, goaded the opposing benches over a vote, desperate for one of them, any of them, to bite.

Even the apparently vanquished Jeremy Hunt rode to his aid, leaving it to Rory Stewart to show some backbone and call out his leader for refusing to apologise for what many still consider a disgraceful abuse of office.

The Tories were by and large jubilant and full of self-congratulations. But this insatiable deflection can only go so far.

In time these political parties, whichever hue people support, need to get down to the business of once again leading a nation.

Yesterday’s display was an affront to everyone who stood in a polling both and used their X to mark the spot.

It was bare-knuckle bickering, it was stealing milk off the doorstep and throwing the glass bottle off a bridge, not caring who might get hurt. Nobody voted for this. Nobody.

And that is the shame of it all. For no-matter where this ghastly journey ends, the duty the public once charged MPs with is sure to be lost.

What then?

Who governs a nation that no longer knows who it can trust?