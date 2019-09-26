TWO years ago, the former editor of The Guardian tried to tell a group of bright young Oxford students about the way journalism was done in 1976, when he got his start in the inky trade.

Using a whiteboard, Alan Rusbridger began drawing a series of stick figures to represent the complicated editorial and printing processes of the time, beginning with a reporter typing words on a manual typewriter onto a sandwich of paper and carbon paper.

Subsequent stick figures included a copy-taster, a lay-out sub-editor, various staff in the composing room and the printing hall, van-drivers who delivered the finished product to newsagents’, and newspaper boys and girls. “Nineteen stages (in reality, dozens - if not hundreds of stick figures) needed for me to enable my act of communication with someone else”, Rusbridger writes in his book, Breaking News: The Remaking of Journalism and Why It Matters Now. Whereas now, he told the students, all that he needs to communicate is his mobile phone.

“The group”, he concludes, “look as if I have been relating how cave-dwellers created fire by rubbing dry twigs together”.

Rusbridger’s wry description will be familiar to journalists of a certain vintage, who will forever recall their earliest experiences of a busy newsroom, the air dense with cigarette smoke and the sound of several dozen manual typewriters in furious simultaneous operation. It is a far cry from the modern, and considerably quieter, Herald newsroom that will be depicted tonight in the second part of the BBC Scotland documentary, The Papers.

Michael Frayn’s classic Fleet Street novel, Towards the End of the Morning (published in 1967), revolves around life in the crosswords-and-nature-notes department of a national newspaper, in which the boss and his colleague have to share “one rotten reconditioned typewriter”. The book, a witty and poignant read, is also a fascinating portrayal of the way newspapers operated half-a-century ago.

Eleven years later, Tom Stoppard produced Night and Day, a play set in a fictitious African country, with a visiting Fleet Street journalist and photographer among the cast. The journalist (played by John Thaw in the play's London debut) is delighted when he realises that he will be able to use a telex machine to get his story back to London.”We’re going to make them sick”, he crows, referring to his hapless rivals on other Fleet Street papers.

Today, of course, the visiting journalists would be equipped with laptops and smartphones that enable their words to go online within seconds.

When away from the office, reporters, back in the day, would phone their story - their ‘copy’ - from the nearest phone kiosk, with the words being taken down by copytakers in the office. (“Is there much more of this?” was a question, delivered with a sigh, that I heard more than once from a copytaker).

I remember covering football matches in the 1970s. In most press boxes, the phone was on a ledge in front of you, but at one particular ground the phone was inconveniently located in a row of kiosks down a narrow wooden staircase; using it to phone your copy in meant that you missed several valuable minutes of live action on the pitch. When you were on the phone and you heard a goal being scored, you had to beg the copytaker to hang on: you sprinted up the stairs, asked your colleagues who had scored, ran back down the stairs again and, out of breath, relayed the updated information to the copytaker.

If nothing else, that sort of thing kept you fit.

Gradually, technology began to encroach on the business of producing newspapers. The late Bill Deedes, when editor of the Daily Telegraph, visited newspaper offices in the late 1970s and at one leading US paper, he writes, “I saw the new dawn - direct input through the computer by journalists and advertising staff that would transform this industry”.

Which it did, significantly. Further radical changes would in time arrive with the internet, and email, which made research and communication incredibly convenient. Now, you can carry out entire interviews with distant people while on a train, via a smartphone and email. Smartphones can record conversations, which you can save to your desktop: no more need for laborious shorthand, written out with a Biro in a sodden notebook in the pouring rain. Reporters can shoot and upload video, too.

It’s all so convenient and easy, in fact, that we often take it for granted. I wrote this article yesterday, from home, and sent it to the paper’s editorial system via an office laptop. All of it perfectly routine. Changed days, indeed.