The Prime Minister has dismissed concerns of his use of inflammatory language in a fiery Brexit debate.

Boris Johnson rejected MPs pleas to moderate his "inflamamatory" dialogue as "humbug".

In a rowdy House of Commons, Mr Johnson repeatedly accused MPs of "sabotaging" Brexit, accusing them of passing a "surrender act".

The comments led Labour MP Paula Sherriff to urge him to curb his "violent" remarks, arguing MPs had faced death threats from people using similar language.

An unrepentent Mr Johnson infuriated opposition MPs by dismissing fears that his use of language such as “surrender” and “betrayal” was dangerous in a heated political climate.

And he was accused of continuing a “people versus parliament” rhetoric that has become a signature of his short time as Prime Minister saying: “The people outside this house understand what is happening … The leader of the opposition and his party don’t trust the people."

Ms Sherriff, attacked the prime minister for repeatedly calling the act put through parliament by Hilary Benn to take no-deal Brexit off the table the “Surrender Bill”.

There has been concern among some that the use of the word 'surrender' is bringing unwanted comparisons between Brexit and the Second World War.

Pointing to a plaque in the chamber commemorating Labour MP Jo Cox, who was murdered by a right-wing extremist days before the EU referendum in 2016, Ms Sherriff said: "I genuinely don't wish to stifle robust debate, but this evening, the Prime Minister has continually used pejorative language to described an Act of Parliament passed by this house.

"We should not resort to using offensive, dangerous or inflammatory language for legislation that we do not like."

And with colleagues saying "shameful" she added: "And we stand here under the shield of our departed friend with many of us in this place subject to death threats and abuse every single day.

"They often quote his words 'Surrender Act', 'betrayal', 'traitor' and I for one am sick of it.

"We must moderate our language, and it has to come from the prime minister first.

"He should be absolutely ashamed of himself."

In response, Mr Johnson said: "I have to say, Mr Speaker, I've never heard such humbug in all my life."

He told Labour’s Tracy Brabin, who was elected to Cox’s seat following the MP’s murder by a far-right extremist a week before the EU referendum, that “the best way to honour the memory of Jo Cox and to bring this country together is, I think, to get Brexit done”.

Mrs Cox campaigned for Remain. Her husband, Brendan, later tweeted: “Feel a bit sick at Jo’s name being used in this way. The best way to honour Jo is for all of us (no matter our views) to stand up for what we believe in, passionately and with determination. But never to demonise the other side and always hold onto what we have in common.”