IMMIGRATION should be increased to resolve a demographic crisis in Scotland, a think tank has said.

And The David Hume Institute says Canada’s immigration system shows how polices in the UK could be fashioned to allow Scotland head off the crisis over the balance between pensioners and working age Scots.

It said the shrinking working-age population of Scotland must be addressed urgently or the country's economy could be severely affected.

A report by the independent think tank estimated that by 2041 the working-age population of Scotland will rise by only 38,000.

READ MORE: Immigration rules putting Scots fishing industry at risk

In contrast, the number of people of pension age is expected to increase by 265,000 over the same period.

The institute said the problem could be made worse by the UK's exit from the EU.

Among the recommendations made in the report, the institute suggests the Scottish Government should be given greater powers over attracting and selecting immigrants to the country, irrespective of the outcome of Brexit.

Closer working between the Scottish and UK Governments is also encouraged, with a further recommendation to encourage Scots living in other parts of the UK and abroad to return home.

The report highlighted how Canada’s system allows provinces greater flexibility in attracting workers depending on the needs of the local economies.

It is understood there are six provinces in Canada that are currently looking for new immigrants based on their work experience which include Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

The federal government uses a points-based system to rank candidates from around the world.

Statistics Canada earier this month reported that the Canadian population could reach 55 million people by 2068 under a medium-growth scenario, up from 37.1 million in 2018. And it said that immigration would remain the "key driver of population growth" over the next 50 years

“The evidence from more than 20 years of the [system] is that it has achieved its objective of spreading migrants across Canada,” the institute said.

READ MORE: SNP demands immigration powers to avoid cuts

“There is a compelling case for the Scottish government to be able to adjust immigration to meet Scotland’s unique challenge . . . even without the added uncertainty of Brexit,” said Jane-Frances Kelly, a director at the institute.

She said increasing immigration is important to sustaining the health of Scotland's economy.

"We are sounding a warning signal for Scotland's politicians and policymakers," she sad.

"We need to get to grips with the coming demographic crisis or Scotland's economy will be severely affected.

"Even without the added uncertainty of Brexit, the prospect of worker shortages is still a problem both the UK and Scottish Governments need to address."

She added: "Our research shows how important increasing immigration will be to sustain the health of the Scottish economy.

"This means not just ensuring that existing migrants stay, but actively encouraging people to come to Scotland to live and work, including from the rest of the UK."

Europe and Migration Minister Ben Macpherson said: "It is very welcome that the David Hume Institute report recognises the need for Scotland to be able to set its own migration policy.

"People who've settled in Scotland from elsewhere in the EU significantly enrich our society and make a huge contribution to Scotland's economy and public services. They're our friends, neighbours and colleagues and we really want them to stay.

"In addition, as this report makes clear, we need to make it easier for talented hard working migrants to settle in Scotland and contribute to our economy and society."

He said it is time for Scotland to have the powers to deliver "tailored immigration solutions that meet Scotland's needs and aspirations".