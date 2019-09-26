Nicola Sturgeon has said she is ‘struggling to keep up’ with Richard Leonard’s stance on the prospect of a second Scottish independence referendum.

The Scottish Labour leader asked Nicola Sturgeon whether Michael Russell or the Electoral Commission was more neutral in setting the rules of a future independence referendum during First Minister’s Questions.

Leonard said that the Electoral Commission wanted to test question in a future independence referendum and that the Scottish Government was going against the Law Society of Scotland, but the First Minister responded saying that the question was tested in 2014 and said that opposition members wanted to "rig" the process

In a rebuttal to the Labour leader, the First Minister said: “The question was tested by the Electoral Commission. And more than that, the question was tested in the reality of a referendum. And I don’t know anybody in Scotland who say anything other than that question was clear, comprehensible and completely transparent.”

She then hit back saying: “I’ve got news for Richard Leonard. The people of Scotland will get the chance to choose a better future than Tory Brexit Britain. If he now accepts it is right to allow the people of Scotland to choose their own future in an independence referendum, I welcome that.

"I have to be honest, I’m really struggling to keep up with Richard Leonard’s twists and turns. If I’m understanding right, he is standing up here, demanding we test a question again for a referendum that he says shouldn’t happen and he isn’t going to allow to happen.”

“That’s the first inconsistency and contradiction in Richard Leonard’s position. Then he says the people of Scotland should have the right to have a referendum at all because we chose our future five years ago”

She added: “The people of the UK voted on Brexit three years ago but Richard Leonard supports a second Brexit referendum for the whole of the UK, and he seems to have missed all that has changed in the five years since the independence referendum when people like him were telling the people of Scotland that the only way to protect their membership of the European Union was to vote against independence.

"We now know that those promises weren’t worth the paper they were written on.”

“It’s time for Scotland to have the opportunity to choose our future. It is time for Scotland to choose independence.”