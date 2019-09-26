THEY ARE intended to leave a rosy glow but family summer holidays can actually lead to a spike in separations in the autumn.

While less acute than the fall-out from the festive season, the aftermath of the summer break often sees a rise in people seeking help from solicitors, according to Janice Jones of family law firm, Anderson Strathern.

This, she says, is because the holiday that was intended to be relaxing has only served to highlight the strains on the relationship which falls apart once the couple return to the daily grind.

Separating is not easy, however, particularly where there are children involved. Arrangements have to be made over finances, property and belongings but most parents tend to agree that the needs of their children should come first.

The problem is that in practice this is more easily said than done.

“Each parent may think they are acting in the best interests of the child but the other parent may not necessarily agree,” said Jones.

It is often the case that parents are so convinced they are right and their former partner is wrong they may not realise their words and actions are having an impact on their children. Teenagers will be all too aware of exactly what is going on but even younger children will pick up on bad feeling and it will have an impact.

“Little ears hear mum or dad on the phone or talking to their best pal over the kitchen table even when they don’t intend to be overheard,” pointed out Jones.

“If you have just split up with your partner, you may be upset and angry and where there are a range of emotions going on it can be difficult to speak well of the other parent.

“You do have to be prepared to work at it and it is testament to the vast majority of separated people that they manage that and do not end up in court arguing about their children.

“But it is a hard shift and I don’t thing society appreciates the hard work that goes into keeping an even keel.”

Even when parents make a determined effort not to bad mouth their former other half, children will still notice if they frown or pull a face when he or she is mentioned or if the parent looks sad or a bit miffed when they say they have had a great time at the other household.

“Children have to navigate bouncing between two homes where the relationship between adults may not be particularly good,” said Jones. “They can find themselves having to keep each parent happy and trying to manage their parents’ expectations is quite a burden for them.”

It is vital to remember that going from one household to dealing with two is not going to be easy for anyone and that no-one is going to get all they want.

“It’s important to try to be sensible about it,” Jones said. “Nobody is going to get everything they want and things have to change. Everyone has to start dealing with that new normality and that takes a wee bit of time and quite a lot of effort.”

While there may be hurt or anger on one or both sides it is crucial that you avoid using childcare arrangements as a weapon. Being difficult about pick up times and other arrangements will succeed in upsetting the other parent but will also upset the child.

Anyone tempted to try to irritate their former other half should take a step back, Jones advises, and ask themselves whether what they are doing is best for the child or whether it is more about their relationship with the other parent. Even when they really dislike them, it is important to remember that they are still their child’s mum or dad.

“The biggest problem most people face is looking towards the future rather than the past,” said Jones. “The relationship is fractured for a reason and it’s easy to ruminate over what happened. If someone has behaved badly that impacts on how you think they will behave in future but you are no longer together and need to look at the future and give them some benefit of doubt. Their behaviour may have been around the relationship and once that is finished it is not the case that the same behaviour will continue.”

She added: “There will be cases where what happened is too important to forget but if it is a typical relationship breakdown where there is no real fault then moving on from that place has got to be amicable.”

It helps if the couple makes a plan for contact and holidays and sticks to it as far as possible.

“Maybe it is not ideal and you can’t take that spontaneous trip to London or always manage nights out with friends but that is part of being a parent and as a parent you sometimes have to make sacrifices,” Jones said.

“Making a plan and then not sticking to it infuriates people more than anything and causes them to think it is being done deliberately. Be respectful of each other, ask don’t tell if you need to change arrangements and if you are running late phone the other person and let them know.

“And remember to keep it light for the children – there is no need to discuss the adult stuff with them.”