BORIS Johnson has been urged by Labour to apologise and to “act for once like a statesman” after the furious row over his inflammatory language, which opposition MPs claimed was designed to sow hatred and division.

But No 10 made clear the Prime Minister would not apologise and loyal Tory MPs hit back after their leader addressed the backbench 1922 Committee at Westminster, insisting Opposition MPs were just as guilty of using vitriol.

“They’re always shouting out ‘liar’ and ‘traitor’ when Boris is at the dispatch box,” said one former Conservative minister.

Iain Duncan Smith, the ex-Tory leader, dismissed criticism of his colleague’s use of language and accused critics of trying to "stir this up".

"I don't think that what the Prime Minister said about the bill[to extend Brexit] - and termed it a 'Surrender Bill' - is in any way an incitement. It is a statement of fact because it would surrender rights to the European Union,” the Scot declared.

However, outwith Westminster, Rachel Johnson, who is opposed to Brexit, hit out at her brother's behaviour, claiming that he was employing "strongman" tactics and using the Commons despatch box as a "bully pulpit".

She said: "It's not the brother I see at home; it's a different person."

A wave of criticism fell on Mr Johnson after he described as “humbug” fears raised about the safety of female MPs on the back of unrestrained language by politicians and claimed the best way to honour the memory of Jo Cox – the Remain-supporting Labour MP murdered by a Far Right extremist during the 2016 referendum campaign – was to “get Brexit done”.

Following what was described as an “inferno of rhetoric” during Wednesday night’s parliamentary debate, Labour’s Jess Phillips secured an Urgent Question in the Commons to take Mr Johnson to task and appeal for calm amid a growing welter of acrimony.

The Birmingham MP revealed how she had received a death threat only this week, which “literally quoted the Prime Minister”.

She accused Mr Johnson of having a “clear strategy” to divide and cause hatred.

"When I hear of my friend Jo Cox's murder and the way that it has made me and my colleagues feel, and feel scared, described as ‘humbug,’ I actually don't feel anger towards the Prime Minister, I feel pity for those of you who still have to toe his line,” declared Ms Phillips.

"The people opposite me know how appalling it was to describe the murder of my friend as mere humbug.”

She added: “I want to ask the Prime Minister to apologise and to tell him that the bravest, strongest thing to say is sorry. It will make him look good; it will not upset the people who want Brexit in this country if he acts for once like a statesman."

Ms Phillips asked for Mr Johnson to meet her and members of Ms Cox’s family “so we can explain our grief and try to make him understand why it is so abhorrent that he has chosen a strategy to divide rather than to lead".

But Kevin Foster for the Government said he was willing to meet Ms Phillips and Whitehall was looking at how a safe environment could be created not just for politicians but also for journalists, officials and staff who faced abused when going about their daily lives.

"We don't want to get into a game of what about-ery, it's about what we can do to protect," he told MPs, adding: "The Government is taking a range of actions and, ultimately, it is for everyone to think about what they say and how they have contributed."

Conservative backbencher Maria Miller accused Ms Phillips of “screaming the loudest” during the debate following the PM’s statement. Tory colleagues cried: “Hear, hear.”

The former Culture Secretary said: “It was that which created a significant impression to people watching this debate of the hostility, which the media reported.”

In his contribution, Mr Corbyn said it was “extremely disappointing” that the PM had not respected the Commons by attending the UQ.

"The Prime Minister's language and demeanour yesterday was frankly nothing short of disgraceful,” declared the Labour leader.

He went on: "Three years ago our colleague, our member, Jo Cox, was murdered by a Far Right activist shouting: 'Britain First, this is for Britain.' The language that politicians use matters and has real consequences.

"To dismiss concerns from members about the death threats they receive and to dismiss concerns that the language by the Prime Minister is being repeated in those death threats is reprehensible. To dismiss those concerns in an abusive way as he did is completely unacceptable."

Mr Foster said the murder of Ms Cox was an “appalling attack” but pointed out the “biggest issue is that delay will just bring more division to this country”.

He told Mr Corbyn: “As he knows we are prepared to our arguments to the country on Tuesday October 15 and ask the electorate to pass a judgement. That would have given a chance not only to resolve the division affecting this House but also to give a way for the country to move forward.”

The minister added: “The passions this issue has inflamed will only carry on if there is not a resolution.”

Kirsty Blackman for the SNP said the PM’s tone, behaviour and language was “appalling”. The Aberdeen MP said: “We’ve got in No 10 a man who has built his career on making inflammatory remarks, stoking division and shouting down those who disagree with him.

“The PM is not fit for office. His behaviour is an outrage and his government is treating people disgracefully.”

Tory MP Bernard Jenkin said people would use “robust and emotive language” to express their views, which was understandable.

He added that MPs should no longer invoke the name of a victim of an attack to “try to make political points because it is simply used as an opportunity to shame other members of this House. I don’t think any of the exchanges and mentions of Jo Cox was particularly fair on her family”. One opposition MP could be heard responding by calling out: “That’s outrageous.”

Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat MP, responded by saying: “It’s not for any member of this House to determine whether another member can talk about their own grief.”

She said Mr Johnson’s use of inflammatory language seemed “obviously deliberate”.

The East Dunbartonshire MP added: “The language leaders use matters because it sets the tone for public debate. I’m sure I’m not alone in looking across the Atlantic at the rallies of crowds of people chanting ‘lock her up’ about Hilary Clinton or ‘send her back’ about Illhan Omar…and see worrying echoes of that Trumpian approach.”

Conservative backbencher Vicky Ford criticised MPs from all sides for "unacceptable language" and pointed out how some Leave supporters had to "pull nails and screws out of their car tyres last week".

Ken Clarke, the former Chancellor, said he feared the PM was desperate to fight a populist election campaign before October 31 on a “People versus Parliament platform,” invented by the Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage, which the Conservatives were now “imitating”.

Mr Foster sought to reassure the Father of the House that the Government’s strategy was to do what the “vast majority of the nation wants to see is to bring a resolution to Brexit and deliver the referendum result”.