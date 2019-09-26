BORIS Johnson has insisted “tempers need to come down” as he accepted that he had to reach out across the House of Commons if he was going to get Brexit done.

But as the Prime Minister adopted a softer tone from the “inferno of rhetoric” that engulfed the UK Parliament on Wednesday night, another sign of Westminster’s “toxic” political culture was laid bare when a man was arrested for allegedly trying to kick in the door and smash the windows at the office of a Labour MP while shouting she was a fascist.

Jess Phillips, who told MPs she had received a death threat earlier this week from a person, who “literally quoted the Prime Minister,” related the details of the alleged incident after appeals for calm were made in the Commons.

The Birmingham MP told LBC Radio: "I've only just heard about it myself but my staff had to be locked into my office while the man tried to smash the windows and kick the door, I believe. I don't know what I can say because the man has been arrested."

Earlier, a wave of criticism fell on Mr Johnson after he described as “humbug” fears raised about the safety of female MPs on the back of inflammatory language by politicians and claimed the best way to honour the memory of Jo Cox – the Remain-supporting Labour MP murdered by a Far Right extremist during the 2016 referendum campaign – was to “get Brexit done”.

Rachel Johnson, who is opposed to Brexit, hit out at her brother's behaviour, claiming that he was employing "strongman" tactics and using the Commons despatch box as a "bully pulpit".

She said: "It's not the brother I see at home; it's a different person."

But in a range of TV interviews ahead of this weekend’s Conservative conference in Manchester, the PM sought to lower the temperature of political debate on Brexit.

He told BBC South Today: “Tempers need to come down and people need to come together because it's only by getting Brexit done that you’ll lance the boil, as it were, of the current anxiety and we will be able to get on with the domestic agenda.”

Mr Johnson told BBC Look North that he disputed his language was contributing to a fractious political climate, saying how it was important to be able to use a simple word like ‘surrender’ in a parliamentary context to describe a bill that empowers Brussels to keep Britain locked in the EU.

He said he deplored threats to MPs but when asked if he was sorry for the language he had used, the PM replied: “Obviously, I’m deeply sorry for the threats that MPs face and it’s very important we look after them, particularly look after female MPs.

“The death of Jo Cox was an absolute tragedy which brought the Commons together in unison. But it’s also important to protect the right of MPs to speak freely in the House about important political matters.”

Earlier, John Bercow said the culture in the Commons on Wednesday was "toxic", adding it was "worse than any I have known in my 22 years in the House".

The Speaker told MPs: “There's a widespread sense across the House and beyond that yesterday the House did itself no credit…On both sides passions were inflamed, angry words uttered, the culture was toxic.”

But he insisted MPs ought to be able to “disagree agreeably" and suggested there could be a wider inquiry into the UK's political culture.

Later during an Urgent Question, Ms Phillips accused the PM of having a “clear strategy” to divide and cause hatred and called on him to “act for once like a statesman” and apologise.

"When I hear of my friend Jo Cox's murder and the way that it has made me and my colleagues feel, and feel scared, described as ‘humbug,’ I actually don't feel anger towards the Prime Minister, I feel pity for those of you who still have to toe his line,” declared the Labour backbencher.

But Conservative backbencher Maria Miller accused Ms Phillips of “screaming the loudest” during the debate following the PM’s statement. Tory colleagues cried: “Hear, hear.”

The former Culture Secretary said: “It was that which created a significant impression to people watching this debate of the hostility, which the media reported.”

In his contribution, Mr Corbyn said it was “extremely disappointing” that the PM had not respected the Commons by attending the UQ.

"The Prime Minister's language and demeanour yesterday was frankly nothing short of disgraceful,” declared the Labour leader.

He went on: "Three years ago our colleague, our member, Jo Cox, was murdered by a Far Right activist shouting: 'Britain First, this is for Britain.' The language that politicians use matters and has real consequences.

"To dismiss concerns from members about the death threats they receive and to dismiss concerns that the language by the Prime Minister is being repeated in those death threats is reprehensible. To dismiss those concerns in an abusive way as he did is completely unacceptable."

But No 10 made clear Mr Johnson would not apologise for his language and loyal Tory MPs hit back after their leader addressed the backbench 1922 Committee at Westminster, insisting Opposition MPs were just as guilty of using vitriol.

“They’re always shouting out ‘liar’ and ‘traitor’ when Boris is at the dispatch box,” said one former Conservative minister.

Iain Duncan Smith, the ex-Tory leader, dismissed criticism of his colleague’s use of language and accused critics of trying to "stir this up".

"I don't think that what the Prime Minister said about the bill[to extend Brexit] - and termed it a 'Surrender Bill' - is in any way an incitement. It is a statement of fact because it would surrender rights to the European Union,” the Scot declared.

During Commons exchanges, Kirsty Blackman for the SNP said the PM’s tone, behaviour and language was “appalling”. The Aberdeen MP said: “We’ve got in No 10 a man who has built his career on making inflammatory remarks, stoking division and shouting down those who disagree with him.

“The PM is not fit for office. His behaviour is an outrage and his government is treating people disgracefully.”

Tory MP Bernard Jenkin said people would use “robust and emotive language” to express their views, which was understandable.

He added that MPs should no longer invoke the name of a victim of an attack to “try to make political points because it is simply used as an opportunity to shame other members of this House. I don’t think any of the exchanges and mentions of Jo Cox was particularly fair on her family”. One opposition MP could be heard responding by calling out: “That’s outrageous.”

Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat MP, responded by saying: “It’s not for any member of this House to determine whether another member can talk about their own grief.”

She said Mr Johnson’s use of inflammatory language seemed “obviously deliberate”.

The East Dunbartonshire MP added: “The language leaders use matters because it sets the tone for public debate. I’m sure I’m not alone in looking across the Atlantic at the rallies of crowds of people chanting ‘lock her up’ about Hilary Clinton or ‘send her back’ about Illhan Omar…and see worrying echoes of that Trumpian approach.”

Conservative backbencher Vicky Ford criticised MPs from all sides for "unacceptable language" and pointed out how some Leave supporters had to "pull nails and screws out of their car tyres last week".

Ken Clarke, the former Chancellor, said he feared the PM was desperate to fight a populist election campaign before October 31 on a “People versus Parliament platform,” invented by the Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage, which the Conservatives were now “imitating”.

Kevin Foster for the Government sought to reassure the Father of the House that its strategy was to do what the “vast majority of the nation wants to see is to bring a resolution to Brexit and deliver the referendum result”.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Yvette Cooper told how she was “very proud of my brave daughter” after Ellie posted her feelings on social media.

The teenager explained how scared she was because of her mother's job following the murder of fellow Yorkshire MP Jo Cox and feared the same thing would happen to her mother.

Ellie tweeted: “I am scared when I scroll through the replies to her tweets calling her a liar and a traitor. I am scared when our house gets fitted with panic buttons, industrial-locking doors and explosive bags to catch the mail.”

She went on: “The thing is, someone already has died. Do we not have the decency and compassion to see that? Can we not all just treat each other like people again?

“Because I’m terrified if we don’t that something awful is going to happen again. At this rate, that seems like the only thing that could stop us in our tracks. We need to change the way we act towards our MPs before it goes too far because if not I have no doubt it will.”