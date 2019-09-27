FOLLOWING the UK Supreme Court's ruling and the resumption of parliamentary business, our Prime Minister's descent into the populist gutter of political propaganda continues unabated (“The shameless PM”, The Herald, September 26).

Boris Johnson now occupies the political ground normally associated with Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins and other luminaries of the far right. Under Dominic Cummings' tutelage the Prime Minister and all that support him have adopted a reckless and defensive form of aggression to deliberately stoke division and appeal to the lowest common denominator in the electorate. His inflammatory references to the Hilary Benn act as “ the Surrender Act” and to those who oppose a no-deal Brexit as “ traitors and cowards” are shamelessly calculated sound bites that he knows will play well with the readers of the right-wing press.

His response to accusations that his continued use of pejorative language could endanger lives was disgraceful to anyone in possession of a moral compass.

Nicola Sturgeon was correct to declare that Mr Johnson's office now represents a gaping moral vacuum "Commons at boiling point as PM slated over language", The Herald September 26) and it is difficult to remember any time in British politics when a Prime Minister has wilfully sunk so low. Hitler consistently used provocative language to alienate perceived threats or enemies, particularly in the formative years of Nazi Germany. He branded those who signed the treaty of Versailles in 1919 as November criminals and referred to them as those who had stabbed the nation in the back. His considered efforts to polarise the country and weaken its nascent democracy forged a palpable sense of grievance in many Germans who remained bitter about their treatment by the Allies after the war. Mr Johnson certainly seems to be using very similar tactics in fostering a feeling of righteous discontent and anger amongst those who see a no deal Brexit as an aim in itself, irrespective of consequences in the short or long term future.

The Prime Minister is leading his Government and his party into unchartered territory. The Conservative Party is now appealing to voters of the Brexit and Ukip groups but alienating more moderate, traditional one-nation Conservatives. British democracy has consistently through the ages rejected those who would espouse what is essentially a populist, fascist ideology. Boris Johnson is a Poundshop Trump, his sense of entitlement, lack of humility and arrogant bluster never far from the surface. History will not judge him kindly.

Owen Kelly, Stirling.

YOU report that Nicola Sturgeon “feels disgust” after Boris Johnson said the best way to honour murdered MP Jo Cox is to get Brexit done. I feel compelled to point out that her name was introduced to the debate by Alison McGovern (Wirral South) and not Mr Johnson who was merely responding.

Maybe Ms Sturgeon herself (and any readers who desire to learn the truth about the "culture being toxic") should read the Hansard record of the debate as I have done. One quickly realises that the most divisive language used came from the likes of the SNP's Ian Blackford ("His days of lying, cheating and undermining the rule of law must be numbered" and "He only agrees with his cronies in No 10 – his Brexit-obsessed fan club") as well as many many other Remain MPs. The record speaks for itself – members of the public wishing to understand the hysteria around the use of language would very quickly see that the Prime Minister at no point used any unparliamentary language. Calling a bill that surrenders our negotiating position "the Surrender Bill" is purely a statement of fact.

Jamie Black, Largs.

I AM absolutely appalled by the behaviour of the Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox on the first day back of the Houses of Parliament ("Parliament is 'dead as dead can be' – Cox", The Herald, September 26). His behaviour was more suited to a barrack room brawl than a debate in the Mother of Parliaments.

I ask myself, why does he behave like this?

I can only conclude that the reasons for his antics are to detract from the nub of the matter, that is that the Prime Minister has been exposed as being "economical with the truth"; the Government is very weak, and is trying to achieve a no deal Brexit by surreptitious means. A no deal that the majority of Parliament and the population do not want.

Patricia Baillie Strong, Edinburgh EH7.

HAVE I been wrong – or naive – all my adult life? I am nearly 70 years old. My wife and I have brought up three children, all university-educated and doing well in life. I have an Irish Catholic-Welsh Baptist-Scottish ancestry. Grandparents and parents served in the military and worked in the pits. I served in the Royal Navy for 12 years and have been an office-bearer in both the Royal Naval Association and the Royal British Legion Scotland. Common denominator? Proudly British

Now for the very first time in my life I feel ashamed to be British and supposedly led by a Prime Minister who apparently has no integrity, moral compass or scruples.

Brian Kelly, Bathgate.

