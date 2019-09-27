The Chapletown development in Seamill has been named the best in Scotland.

Hope Homes and Denham Benn’s Chapletown took the development of the year prize, supported by Rettie & Co, at The Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2019.

The event saw over 500 guests from the house building and development industry gather at the DoubleTree by Hilton, in Glasgow last night hosted by comedian and broadcaster Des Clarke.

A record number of entries were received from all over the country from Aberdeen to Ayrshire and Edinburgh to Selkirk and the judges spent several months trawling the country and judging each of the projects.

Big winners included, CALA Homes East, who picked up the award for Best Regeneration Project and Best Show Home which was sponsored by Daw Signs.

Louise Bramhill Interiors were awarded with the inaugural Interior Design Commercial award, while Jefferys Interiors picked up the other inaugural Interior Design Residential award.

Jamie McKenzie, Account Executive, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers said, “Congratulations to all the winners and a special mention to Highland Residential, well-deserved winners of the Residential Letting Team of the Year award.

"It was a fantastic, well run event, once again showing why it’s one of the highlights of the property calendar."

Stephen Devine, managing director of Lowther Homes, part of Wheatley Group, said: “As one of Scotland’s leading developers, letting agents and property-management specialists, we were proud to once again support the Herald Property Awards. The standard of the entries was superb and a huge congratulations must go to all the winners.”

Paul Alexander, Head of Business Development said ‘Congratulations to all the finalists and winners. We were delighted to support the Property Awards again this year’.

Gary Daw, Managing Director, Daw Signs added: “Another fabulous night was had by all at the Herald Property Awards! I would like to congratulate CALA Homes East on winning the Best Show Home category, which we are proud to sponsor. Presentation is so important and CALA Homes East consistently produce quality work and this award is in recognition of that”

Jim Mitchell, Operations Director, Daw Kitchens said: “Daw Kitchens are delighted to sponsor Best Family Home for the larger family and thrilled to see Hope Homes and Denham Benn win. This award recognises their consistently high standards and focus on family living.”

Robert Croll, Sales Manager of FM Group, said: "Our team had an excellent and memorable night at The Herald Property Awards. It was inspiring to witness so much industry talent amongst the finalists and we are incredibly happy that For FM Group supporting these awards was a way to show gratitude to sales teams, who are often the unsung heroes in the development process, and deserve an acknowledgment for the work they do and the vital role they play.

Stuart Stott, CEO of Fore, said: "What a fantastic evening. Once again, we’d like to offer up a huge congratulations to all of the winners.

"We’re proud to support and be part of recognising the tremendous amount of talent behind Scotland’s most innovative commercial and residential property.

Calum Miller, Associate Director - New Homes, Rettie & Co, said: "The full team had a great time at The Herald Property Awards. It fantastic to hear about all the successes of all the finalists and congratulations to all the winners. It is great to have been involved with the event again as it so important to recognise the achievements within the New Build industry in Scotland. Can’t wait for next year."

Alec Cassidy, Director of Ross and Liddell commented: “It has been encouraging to see another incredible year for Scotland’s housebuilders and housing associations. The Herald Property Awards plays a crucial role in supporting and promoting the hard work of these organisations and the role they play in building communities across the country. Congratulations to all our finalists and winners.”

Keith Benzie, Associate Director, Space & Time Media, said: "Once again, The Herald Property Awards for Scotland was a resounding success - a stellar event and a fantastic platform to promote and celebrate a vibrant sector that is so important for Scotland’s economic success. All the finalists should be rightly proud of their efforts and we pass on our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners this year. We love supporting the awards as we’re so heavily invested in the sector at Space & Time."

"We had a fantastic time at the Herald Property Awards for Scotland and are happy for all the winners. We are particularly impressed with the winners of the ‘Best Family Home (Large) category who showcased innovation, sleek design and forward-thinking. These are ideals that we echo as a company and are the reason we sponsored the category. Our thanks go out to the organisers of the event and everyone that entered.," said Chris Kerr, General Manager, Porcelanosa Scotland."

Nicholas Scullion MD who presented the award on the evening said: "Scullion LAW have specialised in conveyancing for over 40 years working closely with Estate Agents and referrers from across Scotland.

"We know how important it is to provide excellent standards of client care and clear, open communication is key. It was a real honour to sponsor the Estate Agency of the Year category and we would like to congratulate X for their well-deserved win. We all had a brilliant night. Thank you to everyone who helped to organise the event and congratulations to everyone who won’."

Full coverage and footage of the evening can be viewed at http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heraldpropertyawards/