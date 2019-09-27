The Prime Minister has attacked the SNP, saying he plans to introduce measures to "compensate for the grave inadequacies" of the Scottish government.

The Prime Minister has criticised the SNP's record on health and education and ahead of the Conservative party conference, he said he would bring forward measures to create "a much stronger Scottish economy" whether there is a deal or no-deal Brexit.

He also reiterated his opposition to a second vote on Scottish independence.

He said: "They (the SNP) have the highest taxes anywhere in the UK. They are not doing a good job on health, they are not doing a good job on education.

"I hope the money that we are now investing is properly spent on those services.

"And I hope that Scottish Conservatives get the credit they deserve for the hundreds of millions of extra funding that we're putting into Scottish agriculture which was secured, not by Nicola Sturgeon, but by Scottish Conservatives."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already said she wants to have another referendum on leaving the UK in the second half of 2020, but Mr Johnson has previously stated his opposition to a second vote on the issue.

Earlier this month, Nicola Sturgeon said she going to ask for the Section 30 order – the legal powers to stage a new independence referendum – to hold the vote

He told BBC Scotland on Thursday: "We had an independence referendum in 2014 and we made an explicit promise to the people of Scotland that this was going to be a once-in-a-generation event.

"The people of Scotland voted very, very substantially to stay part of the UK, which was the right decision as this is the most successful union anywhere in the world.

"They were promised this was a once-in-a-generation thing and I think we should stick with that."

On Wednesday Mr Johnson seemingly moved to rule out a second independence referendum, refusing to say if he would grant the Scottish Government a Section 30 order.

During a rowdy Commons session, the SNP’s Joanna Cherry urged him to grant Holyrood a Section 30 order.

She said: “If he must take England on to the rocks, and I hope he doesn’t, will he recognise the democratic mandate of the Scottish Parliament, and agree the means for a second independence referendum to be held in Scotland?”

He rejected the offer.

He told Ms Cherry: “The people of Scotland voted decisively to remain in 2014, to remain in the United Kingdom, the most successful union of nations in history, and they were told that it was a once-in-a-generation vote.”

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Mr Johnson as "untrustworthy, craven, not a shred of concern for the consequences of his words or actions".

She tweeted: "The Westminster opposition should unite around a plan to trigger the no confidence process to bring Johnson's government down, ensure the Benn Act is honoured and enable a General Election as quickly as possible. Doing nothing should not be an option."

Chancellor Sajid Javid announced an extra £1.2bn for Scotland earlier this month - including £160m for farmers to settle a long-running row over the redistribution of Common Agricultural Policy payments.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment on the interview with Mr Johnson.