A BAN on advertising for e-cigarettes and vaping products, is being considered by ministers.

The First Minister has confirmed that a consultation on the move would take place in "the coming months".

Nicola Sturgeon says that if evidence supports further moves over the sale of such products her Government would “not hesitate” to act.

It comes as it emerged a vaping-related illness had claimed two more lives, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11.

Vaping - which involves inhaling a mix typically made of nicotine, water, solvents and flavours - is seen as an alternative to smoking which can help you quit, but its safety is still not entirely known.

But in the US, more than 500 people are known to have fallen ill with a mysterious lung disease after smoking e-cigarettes. Officials said hundreds of additional cases had been reported in the past week alone.

The first deaths in Florida and Georgia were announced on Tuesday and Wednesday. Currently 38 states have recorded cases of the illness, with lives lost in eight states.

While most patients have reported a history of using products containing THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, the patient who died in Georgia on Wednesday reported only “heavy nicotine vaping”.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has more than 100 officials investigating the cause of the mystery illness, and has warned citizens against smoking e-cigarette products until more is known, particularly if modified or bought “off the street”.

The First Minister has confirmed the Scottish Government was monitorigin developments in the US and elsewhere "closely", following the loss of life that has been attributed to vaping.

She pointed out that to date they have not seen any cases of deaths attributed to vaping being reported in Europe.

"Our approach has been a precautionary one, which is why in Scotland we have already taken the strictest regulatory approach in Europe to vapour products," she said.

"The European tobacco products directive restricts the advertising of e-cigarettes and ensures that e-liquids cannot contain ingredients that are known to be harmful.

"The directive also limits the concentration of nicotine in e-liquids.

"In Scotland, we have also introduced a retail register and a mandatory age verification scheme and we have funded trading standards departments in all council areas to ensure that retailers comply with the regulations.

"In the coming months, we will consult on introducing a complete ban on the advertising and promotion of vapour products."

She added: "It is important to stress, and for all of us to remember, that those devices are relatively new and, therefore, their impact continues to be studied. We do not yet fully understand what that impact is, which is why the approach that we have taken has been very cautious.

"That is perhaps a reason why e-cigarette use remains relatively low in Scotland.

"We remain committed to following the best evidence to take any steps necessary to ensure that people are protected from potential harm.

"While we already have among the strictest regimes on those products, if the evidence shows that further action is needed... we will not hesitate to take it."