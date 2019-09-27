POLICE have launched an investigation after two Rangers fans including a child were hurt after pyrotechnics were let off at the game against Livingston on Wednesday night.

A 13-year old boy received treatment to his eyes while a 27-year-old woman sustained a minor leg injury. They were treated at the stadium by medics.

A police officer was also hit by a coin thrown by a fan in the away end during the Betfred League Cup quarter-final tie that Rangers won 1-0.

Police say they are following a positive line of enquiry following the incidents which came as smoke bombs, and flares were let off at the away end.

READ MORE: Rangers match halted over flares as Celtic fans clash with police

Chief Inspector Neil Mitchell, said: "Taking pyrotechnics into a football stadium is not only an offence, it is extremely dangerous.

“The injuries sustained by the woman and boy caused by the devices, and the consequences, could have had been so much worse.

"Once again it is extremely disappointing and worrying that despite repeated warnings about the risk pyrotechnics bring, a small minority continue to smuggle them into matches.

"The vast majority of those who attended the match were well-behaved and enjoyed the game. However, following the actions of a small group of their fellow supporters, two people were injured.

“It is only down to luck that their injuries were minor. If this continues it can only be a matter of time before someone is injured more seriously.

"One of my officers was also struck by a coin thrown from the same group of supporters. This is also unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We have a retrospective investigation ongoing and are working closely with both clubs to identify those responsible. I can confirm that we are following a positive line of enquiry.

READ MORE: Police officers assaulted in away section at Rangers v Feyenoord match

"I urge anyone at the game who witnessed the use of these pyrotechnics and can assist in our enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2394 of 25 September 2019.

We will deal with all those responsible in a robust manner including seeking football banning orders through the courts."

Rangers ultras fans group the Union Bears defended the use of flares and smoke bombs although they urged fans not to use firecrackers in crowded areas.

The statement said: “The Union Bears support the safe use of pyrotechnics inside and outside football stadiums.

“Whilst this is our stance, we would like to discourage supporters from using firecrackers inside the stands. These firecrackers are endangering our supporters when set off in crowded areas.”