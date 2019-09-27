Police are investigating the murder of a 27-year-old male in a property in Maple Road in Greenock.

The incident was reported as a disturbance around 9.15pm on Thursday 26 September. The 27-year-old victim suffered from serious stab wounds and died at the scene.

His death is being treated as murder with officers appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as white, between 20 to 30-years-old with short dark hair, rough facial hair and top and bottom front teeth missing. He was wearing a black Timberland beanie hat, black jumper and black jeans.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus, of the West MIT, said: "We're appealing for anyone who saw a man fitting this description either before or after the incident to contact us. Similarly, if anyone has any relevant information about this incident that could help our investigation, please speak to us.

"We believe this was a targeted attack and our enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3888 of 26 September 2019 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111