COUNCIL chiefs have been criticised after it caused "concern upset and distress" to the bereaved over the toppling of more than 400 gravestones in a bungled health and safety crackdown.

An internal probe found bosses flattened potentially dangerous memorials before properly alerting families - but acknowledged the council had made attempts to trace relatives of the deceased.

The health and safety project was criticised by bereaved families, most of whom were not notified that the work was taking place.

Some 431 graves were laid flat before the process stopped amidst public anger in February.

Councils in Scotland were asked to carry out inspections of graveyards after an eight-year-old boy died after a headstone toppled onto him in Glasgow in 2015.

An internal audit report says that the convener and the chief executive had apologised to the Orkney public "and recognised that, although the kirkyard safety works were engaged for the right reasons, the process followed needed improving".

The report contained a total of 22 recommendations on improvements, including alerting Historic Environment Scotland should there be any headstone assessed to be made safe in future.

And it said that "every reasonable attempt should be made to reinstate headstones that have been laid flat, where it is safe to do so, as soon as possible."

It added: "It is imperative that headstones listed or registered are not left in a state where they may deteriorate, together with honouring the commitment to be a caring authority to the public, including its bereaved."

The 58-page report revealed that it was felt it would "not be logistically possible to contact relatives in advance" about the work before graves were felled.

A May 2018 message to councillors said: “If safety issues are found the council must act in a timely manner.

"In many, if not all, cases this work will be done before relatives are contacted.”

And email in June to leading councillors acknowledged that relatives would be contacted "retrospectively to advise of the action taken and by taking this approach to remove the risk we are removing their personal liabilities in the event of an accident."

The report said that there were "adequate and proportionate attempts to raise awareness and in communicating with those affected including warning signs, notifying grave owners, attempting to trace relatives of the deceased, notifications within burial grounds and press coverage".

But it added: "Whilst the report details a number of press releases, and press and radio interviews and responses, as well as temporary then permanent signage at each kirkyard, many of the public were not aware of the works and in particular the objectives of what was going on. This caused concern, upset and distress to local communities including those bereaved.

"The Convener and the Chief Executive have apologised to the Orkney public and recognised that, although the kirkyard safety works were engaged for the right reasons, the process followed needed improving."

The report found there was "limited assurance" on the processes and procedures relating to memorial safety in burial grounds. This meant that "significant weaknesses" were found during an investigation carried out by the Council's Internal Audit team.

The significant weaknesses identified included - lack of an adequate programme of inspection with this being the first full survey of Orkney's burial grounds since 2004, a lack of dedicated testing policy or procedure documents for the burial ground safety work and a lack of awareness from owners that they were responsible for the maintenance of their headstones.

There were also weaknesses in the way in which instructions were issued to contractors carrying out the work and failure to apply for consent or for planning permission for the laying down of some of the oldest stones at St Magnus Cathedral and St Magnus Kirk in Birsay.

Orkney Council's interpretation of the key finding of the report in a statement added: "The works carried out by the council had to address health and safety risks whilst also operating in a proportionate and sensitive manner towards the public, including bereaved families. Like other local authorities, finding the delicate balance between safety and compassion had been a challenging task."