GRETA Thunberg should be invited to Glasgow allowing the local authority to demonstrate their support to tackle climate change according to Labour councillors.

Councillor Paul Carey wrote to the leader of Glasgow City Council, councillor Susan Aitken, at the beginning of September asking if it would be possible to invite the teenage activist to speak a full council meeting.

Mr Carey, who is still to hear back from Ms Aitken, has issued a fresh plea to the leader, as the local authority pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030.

At the city administration committee, yesterday (Thursday) councillors said they needed the help of third sector organisations in order to demonstrate to activists they are making a difference by 2025.

Glasgow, which will host COP26 next year, is determined to lead the way on climate change for the rest of Scotland. On Wednesday Scottish ministers agreed that the country would become “net-zero” by 2045 and reduce carbon emissions by 70 per cent by 2030.

Earlier in the week Greta Thunberg condemned world leaders of “stealing her dreams and childhood” during an emotional speech at the UN climate action summit in New York.

Councillor Carey believes that councillors should be able to show their support to Greta.

He said: “I am asking the Leader of the Council to invite this young lady, Greta Thunberg to any future council meetings to show that Glasgow is getting behind, not just this young lady and the fantastic work she does but the Paris Agreement.”

The Paris Agreement is an understanding within the United Nations framework convention on climate change to mitigate global warming.

Mr Carey went on: “We should be able to show this young lady we are committed to supporting her.

“Greta has been a worldwide inspiration particularly for young people so it would be great if she could speak at a full council meeting with a number of young people in the public gallery there to listen to her.”

A council spokesman said: “The leader of the council has made clear her admiration for the role being played by Greta Thurnberg – and also thousands of young people in Glasgow – in drawing the world’s attention to the climate emergency.

“Glasgow is about to take a place at the very centre of that discussion, as it prepares to host the UN’s COP26 conference next year.

“The leader feels hosting that event might offer a better platform for young people to inspire the city than attending a meeting of the council.”