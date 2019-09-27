A CHILDREN’S ward which was forced to close to inpatient admissions more than two years ago will not fully re-open as planned next month amid an ongoing doctor shortage.

The 14-bed unit at St John’s Hospital in Livingston was expected to resume full opening hours from October, but Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the “current staffing situation prevents the safe reinstatement of a 24/7 inpatient service”.

In particular, Ms Freeman told MSPs that the number of clinicians in post would only be enough to cover 32 out of the 40 out-of-hours shifts needed to run a round-the-clock inpatient service.

She said: “Whilst NHS Lothian has been reasonably successful in recruiting additional consultants and Advanced Paediatric Nurse Practitioners, there has been an issue with staff leaving their post for various reasons, including personal circumstances and decisions to move on to other posts.”

Ms Freeman said the reinstatement of a full 24/7 paediatric service will “continue to receive the highest level of priority” by NHS Lothian.

She added: “I fully appreciate how disappointing this will be for local people, but I am sure you will agree that the safety of children must be of paramount concern.”

The children’s ward had battled a string of temporary shutdowns due to staffing shortages but was eventually closed to inpatient admissions in July 2017 while additional paediatric consultants could be recruited.

Although the ward remained open daily from 8am to 8pm so that day case procedures and assessments could continue, children from the West Lothian area who were required overnight care had to travel 20 miles to Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

The closure was initially billed as being for summer 2017 only, but has dragged on due to recruitment struggles.

In March this year, the ward resumed 24/7 opening from Monday to Thursday, with limited opening hours remaining in place from Friday to Sunday.

Since then, 456 children have been admitted as inpatients.

Dr Tracey Gillies, medical director for NHS Lothian said the safety of children treated at St John’s “will be the overriding priority in any decision relating to the resumption of 24/7 inpatient services”.

She added that they had hired two extra consultants in August, and further recruitment efforts were ongoing.

She said: “Unfortunately, however, we have experienced some unexpected and unavoidable changes within the dynamic of the team in recent weeks.

"The rota has now been assessed and it has unanimously been decided that the service cannot safely step up from four to seven nights at this point.

“We will continue our enhanced efforts to recruit the required staff, which will allow us to fully re-open 24/7 seven days a week.”