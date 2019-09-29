THE TOPIC of this year’s Christmas celebrations may seem premature to some, but the truth is if you want to ensure a smooth festive season early booking is essential. Not only does it avoid any stress down the line but you can also take advantage of flexible booking terms, secure the best dates and seating to suit you, and ensure the best choice of packages. See below for some inspiration on some of the top venues and events available for booking for Christmas 2019…

Revolucion De Cuba

Based right in the heart of Glasgow city centre and just a two-minute walk from Central Station, Revolucion De Cuba is your venue of choice if you are looking for something with a twist this festive season.

Showcasing live bands DJ’s & dancers until 1am, Revolucion De Cuba is an ideal setting for your Christmas party.

With the ability to cater for bookings of two people to large groups of 500, they can cater for a quiet meal or a full on festive fiesta.

With great offers available on off peak days, what’s not to like.

Spaces are filling up fast, so please get in touch with their friendly sales staff to confirm your booking.

Culzean House

36 Renfield Street

Glasgow

G2 1LU

Tel 0141 4040410.

www.revoluciondecuba.com/bar/glasgow/menus/

Beacon Arts Centre

This festive season the Beacon Arts Centre will be home to one of the biggest pantos of them all; Jack & the Beanstalk.

Poor Dame Trot and her son Jack hardly have a bean to their name, and to make things worse the village is being terrorised by a wicked giant. Can Jack defeat the giant, win the heart of his one true love and solve his economic woes?

The show stars Still Game’s Jane McCarry and Mark Cox, returning alongside River City star, and panto dame extraordinaire Jimmy Chisholm and the hilarious Lee Samuel.

Lee Samuel says “I have so many happy memories of panto at the Beacon. I love coming doon the watter each year to do panto here - It’s the most beautiful theatre venue in Scotland with the best views of the River Clyde. It is always a pleasure to work at the Beacon and my favourite thing about The Beacon panto is its audiences. The people of Inverclyde have welcomed us with open arms and taken the panto to their hearts. This will be my fifth year playing comic here and it’s lovely to see schools, groups and families returning each year and to see familiar faces from the year before who I recognise in the auditorium and in the foyer after the show. People even stop us in the street when we are out and out in Inverclyde to say hello and I just feel to honoured to be a part of their Christmas traditions.”

Mark could not agree more with Lee: “The Greenock audience really make the panto as they are always really up for having a good time and getting involved. Plus, you get to work with some old friends and meet new ones and all in a state-of-the-art theatre overlooking the river Clyde. Stunning!"

The quartet have proved hugely popular with panto fans over the last few seasons and are a key ingredient in the recipe for success that has seen the Beacon Arts Centre panto go from strength to strength in recent years.

Don’t miss out on this gigantic panto, book your tickets now for the perfect family day out this festive season. Jack & the Beanstalk runs from Friday 6 - Tuesday 31 December 2019.

For more information or to book tickets to the show call the box office on 01475 723723 or visit www.beaconartscentre.co.uk

Ticket link – beaconartscentre.co.uk/events/jack-and-the-beanstalk-3/

Christmas at the Botanics

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh will once again transform into a twinkling winter wonderland this Christmas with an array of lights, projections and lasers. There will be over one million pea-lights on the mile-long outdoor trail, new installations this year are ‘Voyage’, ‘Light-Hearted’, Icicle Garden and Laser Garden.

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh will sprinkle a generous dusting of Christmas cheer and wonder once again this year as one of Edinburgh’s most popular festive season events, ‘Christmas at The Botanics’, returns for its third consecutive year running for 30 nights from 22 November to 29 December.

Enjoyed by visitors in their thousands last year, the highly anticipated return of this after-dark festive extravaganza will see the Garden transformed with several new awe-inspiring attractions for guests to enjoy.

The one mile long illuminated trail will feature a host of installations for visitors to interact with, including weaving through dancing laser beams and theatrical fog in the Laser Garden, and navigating their way through a forest of larger-than-life icicles and neon spiral trees.

Also new for this year is ‘Voyage’, where guests can enjoy moments of waterside reflection as hundreds of floating origami boats bob on the garden’s pond, creating ever-changing lighting effects.

Festive favourite, the Tunnel of Light which wowed visitors with its 70m long archway in 2018, will return alongside the Fire Garden, which showcases an exciting mixture of fire and light to create a unique, sensory experience.

Visitors can conclude their winter wonderland journey by taking part in ‘Light Hearted’, a playful interactive lighting sculpture which lights up when two people hold hands, before enjoying the ‘Festive Finale’ at Inverleith House, which centres around colourful projections that play in time to much-loved Christmas classics.

Over 75,000 visitors attended Christmas at the Botanics in 2018 attracting audiences from as far as Germany, Japan and Australia.

Tickets for this year’s show are now on sale. For further ticket information, pricing and timings, please visit www.rbge.org.uk/whats-on/christmas-at-the-botanics-2019/

Christmas at the Botanics is one of seven illuminated trails brought to you by leading events promoter Raymond Gubbay Limited, a division of Sony Music, in partnership with the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh and creative producer Culture Creative.

For more details visit www.raymondgubbay.co.uk/mychristmastrails and follow @mychristmastrails @thebotanics for facebook & Twitter @rbgedinburgh for Instagram

The Village Hotel Glasgow

Have a ball this festive season at The Village Hotel Glasgow.

The festive programme at this year’s Village Hotel Glasgow offers another packed line up of events for you and your friends and family to take advantage of.

The lively Staff Christmas Party Nights, Christmas Lunches, Christmas Boogie Bingo and an NYE Party are available to book now.

Conveniently located close to Finnieston, Village Hotels offers a multitude of bars, gig venues, clubs and high-quality restaurants all within easy reach. Close to train and subway links there is no need to take the car this festive season.

Their renowned Christmas Party Nights boast themed parties complete with delicious three-course dining, dance-tastic disco, plenty of entertainment and a late bar.

Hosted most nights throughout December, themes include a Michael Buble Tribute Party, DJ Christmas Night, Abba Tribute Night, Rod Stewart Tribute and the Christmas 999 Party.

Guests of the festive nights can also make the most of the event by enjoying 20 per cent off a room if you stay over at the trendy hotel on your party night. Prices start from £19.99.

Alternatively, you can treat yourself and the kids to a mouth-watering festive lunch, mini disco and then they can meet the main man himself. Children will have the chance to meet Santa and tell him what they want this Christmas.

To book your place at one of the fantastic events taking place at Village Hotel Glasgow this year visit www.village-hotels.co.uk/hotels/glasgow or call 0141 375 3121.

www.facebook.com/VillageHotelGlasgow