As the nights draw in and the temperature dips throughout autumn and winter, finding ways to warm up and indulge the senses becomes a top priority. Spa days can offer the perfect antidote when the colder weather sets in, brightening up a day or weekend with treatments and relaxation.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself and a friend or are looking for gift ideas for Christmas, there are a wealth of fantastic spas in Scotland to choose from. Read on to discover some great spas where you can relax and unwind.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ardrhu House

Looking for a luxurious treat in the West Highlands? Look no further than this brand-new hotel spa near Fort William.

Nestled within an impeccably restored Scottish baronial manor situated between the stunning Ben Nevis and Glencoe, the new spa with its emerald steam room, sauna, hydro-jet shower and outdoor Jacuzzi overlooking the sea is a fabulous addition to the range of activities already available at Ardrhu House.

Every guest that indulges in a stay at this unique property set neatly in Outlander and Skyfall territory can experience from their own bedrooms the breathtaking scenery of Glencoe and the restless Atlantic waters that caress the shores of Ardrhu.

Throughout the house, an eclectic mix of art and antiques delight the keen observers and make each corner special, each room different in style. Majestic bronze sculptures, Murano glass lamps and unique pieces of furniture all come together to make Ardrhu House a spectacular place, a home away from home in the true sense. Inside the rooms, carefully thought details take comfort to a very high level, exquisite linens and heated mattresses make for a blissful sleep and a gorgeous selection of spa aromatherapy bath oils, lotions, bath salts and everything in between is offered alongside the usual toiletries range.

With special touches such as gourmet continental breakfast and afternoon cream tea included within their room rates as well as pet friendly rooms, why not make a weekend of it and indulge your senses at this beautiful house.

Book your stay this autumn and receive 20% off spa treatments and activities (yoga, canoeing, hiking). Book your two-day stay starting at £210/night for a double room with sea-view with breakfast and Afternoon Cream Tea included.

Find the hotel spa at Ardrhu House, Onich, Fort William, PH33 6SD call 01855 821 210 or visit the website or Facebook page.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stobo Castle Health Spa

The magnificent Scottish castle is set deep within the Scottish Borders countryside in private grounds and surrounded by vast pine forests and a tranquil lake. Award-winning Stobo Castle is the ultimate escape where one can indulge in a luxurious haven, unwind and enjoy some of the finest hospitality and first class service that Scotland has to offer.

From the sweeping driveway when one enters the castle, guests are enveloped into an environment of unrivalled luxury, serenity and calmness. The personality of each room is unique but all are rich and elegant with perfect ambience to make one feel comfortable. The internationally renowned Cashmere Suite is Scotland’s most luxurious and opulent bedroom. A haven of sensual pleasure, it is the ultimate in style and comfort, featuring cashmere wall coverings and “his and her” four poster beds. A handcrafted, oval limestone bath weighing over a ton and big enough for two is the focal point.

Guests at Stobo are drawn to Scotland's only 25m Ozone Pool offering panoramic views of the Borders countryside and giant Hydrospa with relaxing water jets. Recent additions include a mixed steam room and sauna, three fairy-lit outdoor hot tubs and a relaxation suite.

Whatever the senses desire, there are customised spa treatments available to detoxify, smooth, tone and revitalise as the mood suits, carried out by highly-trained personal therapists.

The gently burbling Japanese Water Gardens are truly spectacular and are specially designed to promote a Zen-like calm. Water from the Stobo Lake tumbles down a cascading waterfall, whilst delightful little bridges take you over peaceful pools.

At Stobo chef's create dishes sourced from only the finest Scottish produce that are not only delicious but promote healthy eating whilst satisfying even the heartiest appetite. In case there was any doubt, decadent desserts are on the menu, as are champagne, cocktails and fine wine.

Stobo Castle combines the finest spa facilities in Europe with premier hotel service and adds a personal touch to make Stobo your very own personal haven.

To find out more, visit www.stobocastle.co.uk

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Crieff Hydro

When it comes to a spa, Crieff Hydro has relaxation at its core. In fact, they’ve been doing it for over 150 years. Once the hydropathic spa for Victorian holidaymakers - think clean eating, outdoor gyms and (questionable) hydrotherapy treatments – you’ll be happy to know that a lot has changed since then but the same sense of calm remains.

Now known for being one of Scotland’s most historic spa hotels, their range features products from Decleor, CARITA and Aromatherapy Associates, with treatments being focused around wellness and results. Speaking for those in the know, this is a combination of internationally adored brands that would leave anyone feeling fresh, floaty and relaxed.

Their spa is prepped for ladies and gents that are in need of a little TLC. Maybe you want to dabble in indulgence or maybe you know exactly what you need. They start by asking you a few questions so they can suggest what treatment may be best for you. All you need to do is ‘oooh’ and ‘aaah’ over the selection (and the divine scents of oils and balms)! Insider tip – they have a newly opened duet treatment room meaning you can now have your treatments with your spa buddy, AND there’s treatments for mums to be too.

Spa days? Check. How about overnight spa breaks? Absolutely. Now is the time to get that glow, exfoliate until your heart’s content and relax your way in ultimate bliss to your best you. All followed by some ‘me time’ in their scandalously indulgent adults only Victorian Spa and a lazy lunch with the girls. Oh, and if you have a spa lover for a friend, they do gift vouchers too (you can thank us later).

Find Crieff Hydro at Strathearn House, Ferntower Road, Crieff, Perthshire, PH37 3LQ, call 01764 655 555 or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Spa in the City

Looking for a spa experience in Glasgow City Centre? Then look no further!

Spa in the city offer luxurious treatments in a relaxed and friendly environment. Led by spa director Donna Hemple who has over 20 years in the industry, the spa features six beauty therapists who deliver experienced hands and a vast knowledge of all client’s beauty and spa needs.

Spa in the city provides a little hidden escape in the middle of the city centre of Glasgow, and they are proud to offer you a spa treatment that you will cherish with lasting benefits.

Have a look at the great deal they are offering which is valid for six months, making it the perfect Christmas gift!

Pamper package with Prosecco Two Course Lunch only £95 for two people to enjoy together.



Your choice of one stress busting 50-minute treatment each:

- Full body massage

- Holistic facial

Or two 25-minute treatments

- Comfort foot and leg massage

- Oriental head massage

Relax afterwards with a herbal tea before enjoying a two course lunch at the cast iron bar in the Marriott with your choice of Prosecco or Mocktail.



This spa deal is a perfect way to catch up with a friend or have some quality time with your other half. Book direct on 0141 221 5230 quoting ‘The Herald’ - for further information visit www.spainthecity.co.uk



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Scotland's Spa Hotel

Scotland's Spa Hotel sits proudly just off the main street in Pitlochry.

With their sister hotels The Atholl Palace and Fishers Hotel also in Pitlochry, it is the ideal base to relax or explore the local area which has an abundance of outdoor pursuits to do.

Following the purchase of Scotland's Spa Hotel, the hotel and grounds have been extensively refurbished. With over 30 bedrooms been refurbished, a new kitchen being built and the opening of a fantastic new bar and reception, the owners have created a lovely new entrance with upgraded gardens and car park.

The largest single project has been the refurbishment of the swimming pool, spa and gym. With the pool being retiled, the ceiling sanded, and the plant room being refurbished, they have worked hard to ensure that the best spa experience is offered.

Featuring a brand-new gym featuring new equipment and a new treatment room offering the best Thalgo treatments and products, check out their website for some great deals incorporating afternoon teas etc.

Leisure facilities are open from 7am until 9pm every day with last admission at 8pm. There is the opportunity to purchase monthly memberships as well as day passes, however facilities are free to hotel guests.

Interested? Check out their contact details below:

Scotlands Spa Hotel

38-40 Bonnethill Road

Pitlochry

PH16 5BT

Tel 01796 484 900

www.facebook.com/ScotlandsSpaHotel/

info@scotlandshotel.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Gin Spa

Welcome to The Gin Spa – the first ever gin inspired botanical day spa.

Created by the team who launched Gin71 bar in 2014, Gin Spa brings together a deep understanding and knowledge of gin botanicals, with the award-winning team's focus on crafting superb customer experiences. Opened in December 2017, Gin Spa is the very first gin inspired, botanical day spa in the world, and offers visitors a truly unique experience right in the stylish Merchant City area of Glasgow. The Gin Spa aims to revolutionise the spa industry with a strong focus on wellness, tailored experiences and of course, gin!

The Gin Spa team have joined forces with Scottish Aromatherapy brand JustBe Botanicals to form the foundation of many of their botanical, gin inspired treatments.

With a wide range of treatments available from massage, reflexology, to facials and nails, it is easy to see why they have recently won the accolade of Best Spa Award at The Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

Upon arriving at The Gin Spa, every customer is greeted by a member of our team and taken for their personal consultation. Customers are guided to their consultation area, offered some cosy slippers and treated to an arrival apple and cinnamon tea (created especially for the spa).





Following their treatment, customers are then welcome to sit and enjoy a gin and tonic in the spa from their selection of Scottish Gins or they can take an Eden Mill cocktail bottle away with them to enjoy later. With the staff at Gin Spa being gin experts, leave your cares (and car!) behind you and relax.

The Spa day doesn’t end there! Gin Spa have cleverly created a range of packages in collaboration with the neighbouring Cup Tea Rooms and Gin71 to offer Afternoon Tea, Gin flights and dinners.

With memberships on offer to treat yourself throughout the year, and gift cards/experience vouchers also available, why not treat your loved ones to something different this year for Christmas?

Follow The Gin Spa on Facebook or Instagram, call 0141 471 0419, email contact@ginspa.co.uk or pop into The Gin Spa, No.2 Virginia Court, Merchant City, Glasgow, G1 1TN.