SCOTLAND'S rich minerals and diverse organic ingredients have been utilised for their fantastic range of beneficial properties. Many experts from the beauty industry have introduced a range of natural ingredients from the country’s lush landscape. Discover for yourself the noticeable benefits of using brands that have adopted a collection of natural beauty products…

Crème Du Loch

Crème Du Loch is a luxury, family run, skincare brand, dedicated to producing the finest products using high-grade skin nourishing ingredients, which are responsibly sourced, cruelty free and vegan friendly.

Crème Du Loch’s vision is to deliver an innovative age-defying moisturiser, which is not only packed full of high quality ingredients, but also truly delivers on its promises.

Each of the specifically chosen ingredients have been chosen for their age-defying properties and positive contributions to skin health.

Kelp is a natural superfood packed full of minerals and anti-oxidants, which soften dry skin and help retain moisture. This abundance of minerals penetrates the skin and remove toxins. Paired with kelp's anti-inflammatory properties, it reduces the appearance of breakouts, leaving you with clearer, healthier skin. Kelp aids in the protection, maintenance and regeneration of skin cells, leading to an overall improvement in skin firmness and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The copious anti-oxidants in kelp also help protect the skin against UVA rays, daily pollution and external aggressors, all of which accelerate the ageing process.

Cucumber seed oil is high in Palmitic Acid. High in anti-oxidant activity, palmitic acid is an effective anti-ager, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This natural essential oil gives the moisturiser its heavenly scent.

Rosehip oil is loaded with fatty acids and Vitamin A to gently moisturise the skin. Rosehip promotes skin regeneration and can improve skin flexibility and permeability. Rosehip oil is also known for reducing the appearance of acne scars and stretch marks.

Cranberry seed oil is the only oil that has the perfect ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids, increasing skin absorption. Its high anti-oxidant properties are potent at preventing the visible signs of ageing.

Vitamin E is an important anti-oxidant and nutrient for the skin. It prevents the formation of fine lines and wrinkles by blocking free radical damage and can help lighten brown spots.

Retinol is the holy grail in age-defying skincare. It helps fight acne by tightening pores, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, stimulates collagen and promotes cellular turnover. Retinol is also known for evening out skin tone and increasing blood flow to the skin.If you are looking for a luxury, yet affordable age-defying moisturiser which truly delivers on its promises then look further.

At £49/50ml, this crème is sure to inspire devotion.

Find out more and buy - click www.cremeduloch.co.uk/product-page/creme-du-loch

JustBe Botanicals

JustBe Botanicals is a multi-sensory award winning lifestyle range of natural skincare, spa treatments, herbal teas, aromatherapy chocolates, candles and soaps. In addition to smelling, feeling and tasting gorgeous, they're emotionally nourishing and packed full of therapeutic benefits.

JustBe's philosophy is to restore emotional balance by using botanically enriched, ethically sourced ingredients and provide a range of accessible ‘touch points’ to enhance our sense of wellbeing.

JustBe has been created and developed by Scottish Aromatherapist Gail Bryden to encourage others to just be themselves.

The six signature aromatherapy blends are based on positive intent. Gail invites us to start our JustBe wellbeing journey by considering how we’d like to feel, and then select products to incorporate into our everyday to help us feel more consciously alive.

How would you like to feel?

- Tranquil: for when we’re needing a sense of calm

- Detox: when you’re feeling overloaded and need clarity

- Active: great for aching muscles, pre & post exercise

- Energised: for a little boost

- Pure: provides a sense of comfort & suitable during pregnancy

- Happy: sunshine in a bottle, perfect for lifting the spirits

Coconut oil is the base for all JustBe’s body products, which in addition to being naturally nourishing is nut free and suitable for a range of skin conditions.

The skincare range is beneficial for all skin types including teenage skin. The refreshing burst of pink grapefruit and mandarin in the Cleansing Gel is ideal way for the entire family to start their day.

Experience ‘pretend sleep and clean living in a bottle’ with JustBe’s intensely Hydrating Serum and deeply nourishing Treatment Oil. Combat the No.1 cause of ageing with this powerful duo that leaves skin visibly brighter and comes with a money back radiance guarantee.

And then there’s the aromatherapy chocolate. Treat your taste buds to the unique flavour combination of chocolate and aromatherapy oils. There are six mouth water blends that include 2 x 70% dark chocolates that are vegan friendly.

JustBe Kind is the latest addition with 20% of the proceeds going to support SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health).

The entire range is hand blended in small batches in Scotland. For more information about JustBe Botanical’s range and location of spa treatments (which includes The Gin Spa in Glasgow), visit www.justbebotancials.co.uk

Facebook: justbebotanicals

Instagram: justbebotanicals

Twitter: @justbebotanical

Siabann

From the beautiful Ochil Hills in the heart of Scotland comes this skincare and gift range; luxurious, natural products with a distinctively eco friendly and Scottish twist.

Siabann – which is Gaelic for soap – is handmade in Scotland by Fiona Ritchie.

Fiona was inspired to create the Siabann range by her love of a little luxury and her passion for the properties and goodness of natural oils and butters.

It is an exquisitely packaged, beautifully scented, entirely natural and affordable collection of Siabann Skin Candles, serums, balms, moisturisers and soaps. The secret ingredient in the range is Thistle Oil, known for its therapeutic rebalancing properties.

Each of the products evokes the beautiful Scottish landscape that has inspired her range, and is hand-blended in small batches to ensure the highest quality. The products are fragranced with a blend of essential oils and are all completely vegan friendly.

Natural Scottish products for the Grizzly man in your life ….

With its name meaning “shave" in Gaelic, the Beàrr Man range is packaged smartly and packs a punch with just enough essential oil to give fresh & evocative scent.

Beàrr Man skincare range includes a moisturising handmade shave soap, an essential oil laden organic body wash, aloe vera packed soothing lotion and the amazing Beàrr Man Balm for all over buttery nourishment.

In keeping with the increased awareness of environmental issues the products make the best use of non-toxic, natural ingredients and never use Palm Oil.

All the products are tested on Fiona’s children and never on animals.

The newly launched shampoo bar offers the opportunity to cut out up to three bottles of commercial shampoo…and the plastic bottles they are packaged in … It has a cute travel tin which keeps it safe between washes.

Since launching the Juniper & Lime liquid soaps, demand for them is high in Scotland’s 5 star exclusive-use country houses, boutique hotels and restaurants.

Guests and customers love having the products in their own homes, and the handy eco pouches enable them to refill their beautiful blue bottles as many times as they wish, before recycling them.

The whole range is available to buy from many stockists around Scotland and on the Siabann website.

www.siabann.com

facebook www.facebook.com/Siabann.ochilskincare

instagram @siabann

Twitter @Siabann

Siabann Skin Candles: siabann.com/collections/siabann-skin-candles

Bearr Man Range: siabann.com/collections/bearr-man

Shampoo Bar: siabann.com/products/siabann-shampoo-bars

Juniper & Lime Liquid soap: siabann.com/collections/siabann-liquid-soap-and-lotions

Eco Pouches: siabann.com/products/liquid-soap-refill-pouches

Beeswax Scotland

Based in Fife, Beeswax Scotland is a family owned company specialising in traditionally poured candles, melts, balms, bath salts, lotions and oils blended from beeswax and natural ingredients.

Products are 100 per cent natural with no added colours or synthetic fragrances and are suitable for children, vegetarians and pets. Ethically sourced ingredients that are handmade, eco-friendly and carbon neutral, in addition to being kind to all types of sensitive skin (and puppy paws!) They also have alternatives to both coconut oil and shea butter (peach kernel oil, wheatgerm oil, hemp seed oil) if allergies are present ie; nuts, gluten or fruit, for a small additional fee.

Beeswax Scotland began almost by accident in 2016. Like many, they loved all the big name scented candles but noticed although they smelled great, they were triggering headaches.

After considerable research they decided to create some beeswax candles as an experiment. By using only natural ingredients they could enjoy wonderful fragrances without the headaches.

Not only did the beeswax, coconut & essential oil mixture smell fantastic, the melts seemed to purify the air leaving a fresher, lighter feel that family, guests (and even pets) gravitated towards.

However, it was through creating the melts they also made an exciting discovery - they were healing the skin on the hands also, and then the journey began.

Beeswax Scotland have created a range of lotion bars, original and hemp seed, lip balm, baby lotion, natural deodorant, nourishing creams, bespoke pink himalayan bath salts and bath oils, skin cleansers, skin serums, nourishing scalp oil, calming oil (for both people and pets), bespoke sprays for pets with various skin conditions and melts with more products being launched soon.

Each product has been rigorously researched, tested and reviewed independently (you can read over three hundred and eighty on otheir facebook page) before being released for public sale.

Beeswax are scrutinous in the quality of ingredients used, their blending process and packaging/delivery. If you are not satisfied with your product for any reason, they will refund your costs in full.

All products are handmade and traditionally poured to order using 100 per cent Beeswax blended with organic shea butter, coconut oil and mixed flower hive honey straight from the hive, chamomile and a variety of therapeutic grade pure essential oils.

Visit the website here www.beeswaxscotland.com/products.html

www.facebook.com/pg/beeswaxscotland/reviews/?ref=page_internal

www.facebook.com/pg/beeswaxscotland/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1925789684109509

www.facebook.com/pg/beeswaxscotland/photos/?tab=album&album_id=2560571870631284

Me-Time Therapies

The ‘Make your own Body Butter & Lip Balm’ Kit has been created by Me-Time Therapies based outside Edinburgh. The ‘Make your own Body Butter & Lip Balm’ kit is a wonderful starter kit in learning to make your own 100 per cent natural skincare. Geraldine McCullagh of Me-Time Therapies created the DIY skincare kit. She chose ingredients that are 100 per cent natural so that they are kind to your skin.

By making your own skincare, you are also being kind to the environment as you are cutting down on single use plastic beauty products. This also leads to saving time.

The kit is proving popular with:

• Eco-conscious – they cut down on plastic waste by making their own natural skincare. You can also re-use the jars, bottles and box.

• People with sensitive skin - they make fragrance free body butters and lip balms, which are also free from toxic chemicals.

• Vegans – lip balms are produced without using Beeswax.

The lip balms and body butters are easy to make. Recipe cards and video tutorials are included with step by step instructions. Options are also provided if you wish to fragrance your lip balms and body butters with aromatherapy oils.

10 per cent of the profits of the ‘Make Your Own Body Butter & Lip Balm Kit’ go towards buying more medical equipment and beds in a Medical Centre in Ghana.

This kit allows everyone to make their own natural lip balms and body butters in their own kitchen hence the Motto ‘Created By Me, Made By You’.

The Make Your Own Body Butter & Lip Balm Kit can be purchased on www.me-time-therapy.co.uk. It will be shipped by Amazon. The cost is £20 plus free delivery from Amazon.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MeTimeTherapiesGeraldineMcCullagh/

Instagram: @metimetherapies

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UC2dv08I_dWvSkSB6w3nbb1Q