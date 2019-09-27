AN SNP politician has lodged a motion in Holyrood calling for abortion to be restricted in Scotland.

John Mason said action should be taken to “further protect unborn babies”.

The Glasgow Shettleston MSP, who is pro-life, has repeatedly called for a tightening of abortion laws.

But an SNP spokesman immediately poured cold water on the proposal.

He said: “The SNP has no plans whatsoever to restrict access to abortion.”

The issue was devolved to Scotland under the Scotland Act 2016.

Mr Mason submitted his motion after another lodged by Labour MSP Monica Lennon, which called on the Scottish Government to improve legal access to abortion.

Ms Lennon’s motion stated that “access to safe, legal abortion is a fundamental element of a woman’s right to bodily autonomy and reproductive choice and health”, and said the Scottish Government “should take steps to decriminalise abortion and move towards removing the ‘two doctors rule’ to ensure women’s legal right to choose”.

Mr Mason said the devolution of powers “means that the Scottish Parliament has an opportunity to improve the lives of unborn babies in Scotland”.

His motion “believes that a baby’s life does not begin at birth but that its life before birth is hugely important, and that it is now not unusual for a baby to survive if born under 24 weeks; considers that the Scottish Parliament should take action to further protect unborn babies; believes that, from the point of conception, two lives are involved and that both the woman and the baby have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy, health and proper medical care, and considers that the Scottish Parliament should consider taking steps to restrict abortion now that babies are surviving at a younger age.”

In an email sent to MSPs and researchers he said: “Clearly abortion is a controversial issue!

“There is disagreement in society and in parliament.

“Therefore, I would be grateful if you would consider supporting this motion.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government does not support any proposals to reduce in any way women’s access to clinically safe abortion services within the limits of the law as part of standard healthcare.”