JEREMY Corbyn has said a Labour government would scrap Universal Credit, calling the controversial Tory welfare changes “inhumane” and an “unmitigated disaster”.

The Labour leader said his party would introduce emergency reforms to end the “worst aspects” of the changes, lifting 300,000 children out of poverty and ending the so-called “rape clause”.

The UK Government condemned the move as “totally irresponsible” and warned a sudden shake-up could lead to vulnerable people losing benefits before replacements are ready.

The pre-election announcement came as Nicola Sturgeon said Nationalist MPs would be willing to back Mr Corbyn as a caretaker prime minister to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

The First Minister said she agreed with the idea of installing the Labour leader, or another candidate, as temporary PM – insisting she was “open minded” about who takes the post.

However, the Tory rebels and LibDems have rejected putting Mr Corbyn in No 10, even on a temporary footing, to further delay Brexitextend the Article 50 withdrawal process.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism last night urged SNP MPs not to support Mr Corbyn given his failure to root out anti-Jewish bigotry in Labour.

As part of his welfare reforms, Mr Corbyn said Labour would scrap the benefit cap of £20,000 per household, scrap the two-child limit on benefits, immediately suspend sanctions, and reduce the waiting period for claimants from five weeks to two by introducing an interim payment.

He said Labour would also change monthly payments to fortnightly and pay rent directly to landlords to avoid vulnerable people spending it themselves and becoming homeless.

Around 5,000 new social security advisers would be recruited to end the current “digital only” approach which disadvantages people without internet access.

The Tory limiting of benefits to two children per family, requiring women to say if they have been raped to claim money for a third child conceived in an attack, has also been widely condemned.

The brainchild of former Conservative leader and Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith, Universal Credit was intended to simplify benefits and incentivise people to take up work.

The changes rolled six means-tested benefits, including housing benefit, child tax credit and employment benefits, into one monthly payment but has been beset by problems amid claims it has driven people into poverty, worsened rent arrears and fuelled greater use of food-banks. A roll-out started in 2013 is still not complete.

Speaking in Mr Duncan Smith’s Chingford constituency, Mr Corbyn will say Labour would offer a welfare system based on “alleviating and ending poverty, not driving people into it”.

He will also commit Labour to replacing the Department for Work and Pensions with a Department for Social Security in a shift from a system that “punishes and polices” people to one more like that in Scotland, where people are treated with “dignity and respect”.

He is expected to say: “Universal Credit has been an unmitigated disaster. As well as being behind schedule and over budget, it is inhumane and cruel, driving people into poverty and hardship.

“Social security is supposed to give people dignity and respect, not punish and police them, make them wait five weeks for the first payment or fill out a four-page form to prove their child was born as a result of rape.

“The Universal Credit system sums up the priorities of the Conservatives – who think they’re born to rule. A government of the wealthy cutting taxes for the super-rich while forcing people to rely on food banks to survive.

“It’s time to end this cruelty so today I can tell you that Labour will scrap Universal Credit. And we will replace the Department for Work and Pensions with a Department for Social Security – this will provide real security.When a Labour government takes office we will introduce an emergency package of reforms to end the worst aspects of Universal Credit.

“And we will introduce a new system that will be based on the principles of dignity and respect and it will alleviate and end poverty, not drive people into it.

“We will suspend the Tories’ pernicious sanctions regime, introduce fortnightly payments, make payments directly to landlords and protect women by making split payments by default, and never again will any woman have to fill in a four-page form to prove her child was born as a result of rape.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “People were told that Universal Credit would make work pay. Yet the reality has been that some of the country’s most vulnerable people have paid the price of this disastrous policy.

“Our welfare state should be supporting people when they need it. Yet under the Tories, the reality for too many people has been one of punitive sanctions and long waits to access their money.

“I have long believed that Universal Credit is so discredited that it is un-reformable and must be scrapped. So I am delighted that Jeremy Corbyn will do just that when Labour comes to power.

“With one in four children in Scotland living in poverty, many as a result of Tory austerity, it is time for the real and radical change that a Labour Government will deliver.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “This is totally irresponsible from Jeremy Corbyn – who admits he would happily scrap financial support for vulnerable people with no plan as to what Labour would replace it with.

“It’s reckless, political point-scoring from a party that spent years trapping people on benefits and holding them back from the opportunities that would help them build a better future for them and their families.

“It is because of policies like Universal Credit that we have supported over 3.7 million people into work since 2010, incomes are rising at their fastest pace in over a decade and income inequality is close to a 30-year low. But we know there is more to do to make the system work better for those who need it most, and this why we have recently increased the amount people can earn before their benefits are reduced by £1,000 a year.”

Writing on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon repeated her call for a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

She said the Opposition should unite “around someone for the sole purpose of securing an extension”, before an election is called.

She added: “Nothing is risk-free but leaving Johnson in post to force through no deal – or even a bad deal – seems like a terrible idea to me.”

She later tweeted: “The point I’m making is not really about who it should be – I’m open minded on that – more that the Opposition needs to unite behind a plan and act.”

Scottish Tory MP Kirstene Hair said it confirmed what many have long suspected, that “SNP MPs will happily prop up Jeremy Corbyn in Number 10”.

She added: “There is no doubt that Corbyn’s weak stance on indyref2 is a deciding factor for the Nationalists.”