AS it emerges the complaint that has sparked an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump came from a CIA officer, the spotlight is on whistleblowers, workers who report what they believe to be improper conduct and believe it is in the public interest to be known.

Whistleblowing is a historic concept?

The first documented case is thought to date to 1777 when ten American sailors and marines reported a raft of abuses by the Continental Navy's highest ranking commander.

They were not protected by law then?

Aware that speaking out could risk them being seen as traitors, they proceeded regardless and the commodore, Esek Hopkins, then filed a criminal libel suit against them. But the men appealed to Congress for assistance, saying they had acted in good faith and a law was ultimately passed in the US to protect whistleblowers, approved in 1778. It is referred to as the “world’s first whistleblower protection law”.

Now it’s back in the spotlight?

The complaint that has potential to topple Mr Trump accuses the President of “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the US 2020 election”.

It relates to a telephone call he had with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, during which Mr Trump allegedly pressed his counterpart to investigate political rival, Joe Biden.

The whistleblower’s identity is secret?

It remains so and a lawyer acting for the person has warned that trying to identify them could place them “in harm’s way”. But it has been reported they were a CIA officer.

What else did the whistleblower say?

They were concerned that the transcript of the telephone call was not stored in the usual computer system, but was instead stored separately in a classified information file.

The most famous whistleblower?

Has to be “Deep Throat”, the source for the Washington Post's Watergate scandal in the 1970s that brought down President Richard Nixon. His identity was revealed 30 years later as former FBI Number Two Mark Felt.

Not all are well regarded?

Views vary on former US National Security Agent Edward Snowden who, in 2013, leaked highly classified documents related to global CIA surveillance programmes, while Julian Assange launched whistleblowing WikiLeaks in 2006, releasing around 10 million secret documents online.

What’s the situation in the UK?

Prior to 1998, whistleblowers in the UK were not protected, but as financial and health and safety scandals took place that, it emerged, could have been prevented had someone "blown the whistle", the concept became recognised as essential to tackling corruption and mismanagement. And so, the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998 was passed.

What now for the President?

A furious Mr Trump is heard in an audio recording demanding to know who provided the information to the whistleblower, describing them as “close to a spy”.

He remains defiant, tweeting: “The President of Ukraine said that he was NOT pressured by me to do anything wrong. Can’t have better testimony than that!”