Kirsty Blackman, SNP’s Westminster depute leader

We are just over 30 days away from the Brexit deadline and MPs finds themselves in a Parliamentary battle with an unelected Prime Minister who is intent on ducking scrutiny and dividing Parliament.

Rather than heeding the unanimous decision by the Supreme Court last week that his move to shut down Parliament was unlawful, Boris Johnson seems intent on exploring other avenues to bypass Parliament and sideline MPs, in order to push ahead with his extreme Brexit plans.

This is a far cry from his ‘taking back control’ Vote Leave days – it looks increasingly like a strategy of hoarding power in Downing Street with his extreme Brexiteer cabal.

In his short time in office Boris Johnson has faced seven Parliamentary votes and has lost every single one of them. He has purged his party of its more moderate MPs. He has shamefully attempted to subvert the rule of law in an attempt to push through his extreme Brexit plans.

He has lost all authority and credibility – and the longer he clings on to office the greater the threat to our economy, jobs and people’s livelihoods.

The SNP has been at the forefront of cross-party efforts in ensuring Brexit can be stopped and in bringing Parliament back into action after the Tories sought to shut down UK democracy. I, along with my SNP colleagues, will continue to work with all opposition MPs to stop a no deal Brexit and call a General Election to remove this dangerous and undemocratic Prime Minister as soon as possible. But Boris Johnson must think we button up the back if he believes for a second we will play his games.

The momentum is building – and if the political will is there then opposition parties could come together to make sure that the letter to secure an extension to Article 50 is not left in the hands of Johnson and his cronies, who are determined to find a way to get around the Benn Act.

SNP MPs will continue to work with opposition figures to break the deadlock. The clock is ticking and it is vital that all opposition MPs put the national interest ahead of party interests. That is what has led us to where we are now.

People across Scotland are looking on in horror at the chaos engulfing Westminster and the Brexit disaster being imposed on Scotland.

It is clearer than ever that the only way to properly protect Scotland's interests is by becoming an independent country. It is no wonder that support for independence and for an independence referendum is growing, and a win for the SNP in the coming election will demonstrate that.

Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens

Like most people, I watched agog as Lady Hale read out the Supreme Court’s devastating verdict on Tuesday. Eleven supreme court judges, unanimous in agreement that our Prime Minister had acted unlawfully. That he had intentionally broken the law in order to prevent parliament from carrying out its democratic duties.

Lady Hale’s calm, reasoned delivery was a reassurance in an increasingly terrifying world. The rule of law demands calm, reasoned people. After all, it is what upholds our rights.

And calm reasoning is exactly what is needed in a world drowned out by those that apparently deny science and reason, like Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

That chaos is exactly what followed Lady Hale’s judgement. We saw a backlash from the Prime Minister against reason and democracy, against the rule of law itself. There were inflammatory and unreasonable remarks to the recalled House of Commons. A chorus of extremists shouted and jeered over references to the murder of a reasonable and diligent woman and Remainer MP. Johnson and his extreme Brexiters are using language that puts people like Jo Cox, like all of us who work in politics to try and make the world a calmer, safer place, in danger. How are we to get more women into politics if our own Prime Minister has no care for their safety?

It is interesting how gendered our political debate is becoming. Look at the hysterical response to Lady Hale, Caroline Lucas, Greta Thunberg and Alexandra Occasio-Cortez, all of whom characterise reason, science and a vision of a positive future.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, Geoffry Cox and Donald Trump thunder from their pulpits about fear and loathing, about betrayal and treachery.

Boris Johnson is unrepentant about both breaking the law and about putting women MPs in danger. Our Prime Minister is no Conservative, he’s acting like a dangerous extremist. He must go.

The backlash against the politics of reason, of hope and of progressive change has also been backlash against all the women who have been brave enough to speak up, and to speak truth to power. Newspaper references to Lady Hale as a ‘former barmaid’ is a blatant attempt to undermine the forces of reason in general, and those forces as represented by women in positions in power specifically.

I very much hope that what we are seeing is the petulant death spasms of an old order where money and masculinity are given primacy.

Or perhaps this is the birth pangs of a new era of democracy and fairness where all of humanity unites in the common cause of saving our home planet. Perhaps.

Richard Leonard, Scottish Labour leader

Wednesday’s ruling at the Supreme Court was a moment that few who witnessed will ever forget. I watched Lady Hale deliver the judgement on a TV in Brighton. It was a withering condemnation of a serving Prime Minister’s unlawful and underhand practices inside Downing Street. The Judges shone a light into Johnson’s dealings inside government, and it was not a pretty sight.

Little did we know then, that it would pale in comparison to the ugly scenes witnessed in the House of Commons on the Prime Minister’s return from New York.

Not only did he, and his Attorney General, use their privileged position at the dispatch box to question the Court’s unanimous judgment, the Prime Minister had the arrogant, disrespectful disdain to claim murdered Labour MP Jo Cox would want to see his Brexit delivered.

Each day he remains in office, Johnson poisons our politics and erodes our country’s standing in the world. He is a Prime Minister with no mandate, leading a government with no mandate whose principal policy of a no-deal Brexit has no mandate. That is why he should go.

But for as long as the Tories threaten to throw our country over a no deal Brexit cliff edge it is vital that opposition parties do not fall into his trap of triggering an early General Election before an extension with the EU is secured.

Labour has refused to fall for his tricks and instead has led the parliamentary opposition to his plans in passing the Benn Act.

We are putting people’s jobs, rights and future first. That means ensuring a no-deal Brexit is taken off the table.

Once that is secured, there is no doubt a General Election will soon follow.

The next Labour government will put control of Brexit back in the hands of the people with a public vote with a real choice between a leave deal or remaining in the European Union.

The only path now open for the UK to remain in the EU is for the election of a Labour government. No matter what the Lib Dems say, the next election is straight choice between a Tory no-deal Brexit government or a Labour Government with a public vote on the matter.

For my part I will campaign with renewed determination to secure a Remain victory.

Labour’s time is coming, and it cannot come soon enough – not for the sake of the Labour Party – but for the sake of all of those people in all of those communities and workplaces up and down the country who need a radical Labour Government.

Willie Rennie, leader of Scottish Liberal Democrats

The threshold of political acceptability has plunged to new depths this week and that is quite remarkable considering the three years that we’ve endured. The Supreme Court knew that they were venturing into unchartered lands but still carried on.

Any normal Prime Minister would resign from the highest position in the land after being judged to have broken the law. Not this Prime Minister who has little respect for the laws that everyone else is compelled to abide by. The party of law and order is now the party of law and order for everyone but the Conservative Party.

Whatever your view on Brexit, it is important that everyone respects the laws of the country.

The Liberal Democrats want to end this chaos. We want to stop Brexit. Our first priority is to stop the Prime Minister’s objective of no deal. Next, we’ll try to stop it altogether – with either a people’s vote or a general election – because this must a decision for the people of Britain.

The government has given up the guise of being interested in robust but amiable debate. Confronted by the hard reality that his inflammatory rhetoric was re-appearing word for word in the death threats received by members of the opposition, the Prime Minister scoffed. Even his own sister said she couldn’t condone his "reprehensible” and “tasteless” remarks.

Now is the time for all Conservative parliamentarians to speak out. If they are disgusted or even uncomfortable with their Prime Minister’s language they need to make it known now. For every day they sit is a day that they provide comfort to Boris Johnson and his approach. Amber Rudd had enough, Sam Gyimah had enough, Sarah Woolaston had enough. But what about the rest. There are good decent people in the Conservatives who need to speak out before this goes any further.

We need a general election where Jo Swinson will provide a better way for the future of our country. One that is pro UK, pro EU and progressive.

We must safeguard people’s jobs, the country’s security and our democracy by ensuring Boris Johnson doesn’t have a window to push through a no deal Brexit in the middle of an election campaign.

That’s why we are working with other parties to force the Prime Minister to request a Brexit deadline extension earlier than the current 19th October deadline. Then it will be time to remove this toxic Conservative government from power. People have had enough of this chaos, division, infighting and insulting. Very soon we can make it stop.