AN URBAN climber known as the "French Spiderman" faces a fine after scaling a high-rise building in the German city of Frankfurt. It took Alain Robert 20 minutes to scale the 502ft Skyper building in the heart of Germany's financial capital early on Saturday.
Upon his descent from the gleaming glass structure, the 57-year-old was met by German police who escorted him away.
Mr Robert has climbed many of the world's tallest buildings, often without permission.
