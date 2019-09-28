Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has been involved in a car crash in Glasgow.
Police raced to the scene near to the Clyde Tunnel just after 6pm this evening.
Pictures on social media show the Rangers player standing outside a car that has suffered substantial damage.
It is understood the star and others involved escaped unhurt from the collision.
It comes after the team's win over Aberdeen earlier this afternoon
More follows
