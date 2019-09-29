SCOTTISH Labour is facing fresh claims that is a “branch office” after the party’s policy on remaining in the European Union was absent from its campaigning materials.

The pre-election leaflet mentions support for a second Brexit referendum – the UK Labour position – but stays silent on staying in the EU.

It comes amid claims that Scottish Labour headquarters is increasingly being controlled by Corbyn’s allies in London.

A party insider said: “How are voters supposed to believe we’re a Remain party if we’re not shouting it from the rooftops? Without a clear message we risk a repeat of the European election when we ended up on nine per cent.

“This leaflet is Jeremy Corbyn’s view rather than Scottish Labour’s view, just cementing our branch office status.”

Labour will contest the next General Election on a promise of giving voters another referendum on Brexit, but the UK and Scottish parties have different positions on what they will say during the plebiscite.

After Scottish Labour was humbled at the European election earlier this year – the party came fifth – Leonard immediately won support for a pro-Remain position.

“I am pleased that Scottish Labour’s Executive Committee has endorsed my call for the party to back a confirmatory vote on any Brexit deal with Remain as an option on the ballot paper,” he said at the time. “Scottish Labour will wholeheartedly campaign for a Remain victory in such a vote.”

However, although UK Labour backed a second referendum at its conference in Brighton last week, Corbyn persuaded colleagues to avoid supporting Remain. His party will instead be neutral during the election campaign.

This stance jarred with remarks made by Leonard, who said during the conference that he supported UK Labour echoing his own pro-Remain stance.

The differing policies led to Scottish Labour activists contacting this newspaper to express concern that their election literature would be based on Corbyn’s policy, rather than their own leader’s firmer position. Their fears appear to have been borne out, as a leaflet for activists makes no reference to Scottish Labour’s distinctive Brexit policy.

Featuring a picture of Leonard and Corbyn, the literature states that “Scotland is at a crossroads” and slams Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Of the five pledges, the one relating to Brexit echoes the UK party stance: “End the Brexit crisis by taking the decision back to the people.”

The word “Remain” is not mentioned anywhere and the other commitments relate to enhancing Holyrood’s powers, investing in public services, putting the “planet before profit” and backing a £10-an-hour living wage.

However, a party source said Scottish Labour currently has other materials pushing Remain and will have more in the future that highlight this stance and a public vote.

Leonard was embroiled in a similar row during the European election campaign, after he was unable to get his picture on one of Labour’s leaflets. In a post-election interview, he said: “I’ve had conversations with Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, and we both agree that that was a mistake, because his picture wasn’t on the leaflet in Wales either,” he said.

He added at the time that he had not been involved in the “negotiations” over the picture decision.

Meanwhile, sources have told this newspaper that the UK party’s grip on Scottish Labour is tightening. Until recently, Labour had a small number “community organisers” who were hired south of the border but based in Scotland. This team has now been expanded.

A spokesperson for Scottish Labour said: “Richard Leonard is clear that the immediate priority is to protect Scotland and the whole UK from crashing out of the EU with a no deal Brexit.

"But Labour will go further than that. We will deliver a public vote which guarantees Remain is on the ballot paper. Scottish Labour will campaign wholeheartedly for a remain victory in that vote.”