IN a wide-ranging attack on Boris Johnson and his handling of Brexit, leading figures from the arts, academia and politics today call for an extension of Article 50, a General Election and a people's vote on whether to remain in the European Union.

In an open letter the 22 –including the actor Brian Cox and the man who drafted Article 50, Lord Kerr of Kinlochard – claim that democracy is under attack and that Britain's reputation abroad has been shredded. The Prime Minister is also condemned for not apologising for proroguing parliament and for failing to resign.

They write: "In Scotland, home to the Enlightenment, the undermining of the UK’s democracy and our reputation abroad looks simply toxic. Here, a large majority voted for – and still support – Remain. Yet while the Brexit process has unfolded in the last three years, with little attention paid to Scotland, Scottish politics has remained democratic and not facing the sort of crisis we see at Westminster."

They go on: "We call on Mr Johnson urgently to set an example by ending his, and his colleagues’, populist and inappropriate rhetoric and to act from now on to defend, not undermine, our democratic institutions."

They signatories write that while democracy requires robust debate currently it "is under attack by some of those who should defend it, and our politics is failing".

They go on to welcome the Supreme Court’s unanimous judgement defending parliamentary democracy "against an executive acting improperly and thereby potentially avoiding scrutiny. We are also pleased that Scotland’s most senior court played a key role in this process.

"However, we condemn the response of the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, both his failure to apologise for his unlawful prorogation of parliament, let alone resign, and his assertion that the Supreme Court’s eleven justices were wrong. We also condemn attacks from the Government front bench at Westminster on Parliament itself."

They call for respect and reasoned debate. "We find particularly inappropriate, Mr Johnson’s comments on [murdered MP] Jo Cox who was a passionate democrat and campaigner for Remain," they say.

The signatories also call for an extension to Article 50 (with the EU’s agreement), an election and a people’s vote.

Signatories:Professor Sir Harry Burns, Professor of Global Public Health, University of Strathclyde; The Rt. Hon Lord Campbell of Pittenweem CH CBE PC QC; Brian Cox, Actor; Professor Richard Demarco CBE, Artist; Professor Emeritus Sir Tom Devine, University of Edinburgh; Dr Richard Dixon, Director, Friends of the Earth Scotland; Vanessa Glynn, former Chair, European Movement in Scotland; David Gow Editor sceptical.scot, former European Business Editor, the Guardian; Lord Foulkes of Cumnock; Dr Kirsty Hughes, Director, Scottish Centre on European Relations; Lord Kerr of Kinlochard; Mark Lazarowicz, former MP (Labour) for Edinburgh North; Dame Mariot Leslie, former diplomat; Baroness Liddell of Coatdyke, former Secretary of State Scotland and former High Commissioner to Australia; Christine De Luca, poet; Rt. Hon. Henry McLeish, former First Minister; Jeremy Peat, Economist, Journalist and Visiting Professor at University of Strathclyde; Kevin Pringle, former SNP communications director; Baron Robertson of Port Ellen, KT, former Secretary of State for Defence, former Secretary General, NATO; Bill Rodger, Treasurer, European Movement in Scotland; Grahame Smith, General Secretary, STUC; Prof. Chris Smout, Historiographer Royal of Scotland and Emeritus Professor, University of St Andrews