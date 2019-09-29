The man who died in a Greenock property on Thursday has been named by police as Christopher Nicol.
The 27-year-old suffered serious stab wounds and died at the scene following a report of a disturbance around 9.15pm on Thursday.. His death is being treated as murder.
Detectives from the Major Investigation Team are investigating and continue their appeal for witnesses and information.
The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall with a slim build, between 20 to 30-years-old with short dark hair, rough facial hair and top and bottom front teeth missing. He was wearing a black Timberland beanie hat, black jumper and black jeans.
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3888 of 26 September 2019 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
