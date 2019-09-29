THE second week of Strictly Come Dancing opened last night with YouTube star Saffron Barker and her dance partner AJ Pritchard dancing the cha-cha-cha.

Host Tess Daly had to apologise after the introduction to the show cut out several times. Viewers saw a black screen flash up during the opening minutes of week two.

Daly said: "We do apologise to any viewers who experienced any problems with transmission. We are a live show. "

One couple will leave this series of Strictly this evening.

Olympian James Cracknell performed the jive. He and Luba Mushtuk were at the bottom of the leaderboard with just 11 points on week one. On week two, their jive opened with the couple flipping pancakes and the routine won 13 points.

Craig Revel Horwood, who gave the pair just two points last week, said "the pancake tossing was the best part" of their new dance, saying Cracknell looked like a "bucking bull".

RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice are top of the leaderboard around halfway through the show, scoring 32 points. The pair performed the Viennese waltz, which Horwood called "absolutely incredible".

David James and Nadiya Bychkova failed to impress with their paso doble, notching up just 10 points.

Bruno Tonioli told the ex-England footballer that his work with his cape "was like shaking a dusty rag."I've seen better shaping on safety demonstrations on aircraft."

Craig Revel Horwood called the routine "limp and lame".