A Sicilian TV chef has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police found cannabis at his home. The reportedly told police he was researching new cooking flavours.

Carmelo Chiaramonte was caught in possession of two large marijuana plants and 1kg (35oz) of Indian hemp, police said.

Cannabis-infused wine, olives, coffee and tuna were also seized from his home near Catania in eastern Sicily.

Chiaramonte described himself as an "agro-food consultant for third millennium cuisine", Italian newspaper La Sicilia reported.