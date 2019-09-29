A Sicilian TV chef has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police found cannabis at his home. The reportedly told police he was researching new cooking flavours.
Carmelo Chiaramonte was caught in possession of two large marijuana plants and 1kg (35oz) of Indian hemp, police said.
Cannabis-infused wine, olives, coffee and tuna were also seized from his home near Catania in eastern Sicily.
Chiaramonte described himself as an "agro-food consultant for third millennium cuisine", Italian newspaper La Sicilia reported.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.