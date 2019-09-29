RANGERS striker Jermain Defoe was involved in a car crash following the club's 5-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox yesterday.
An eyewitness said that Defoe did not look hurt and walked away from the scene of the accident which occurred in the Jordanhill area of Glasgow.
Several police officers and paramedics were in attendance.
Rangers sent out a Tweet last night confirming the incident.
"#RangersFC can confirm there was a collision earlier this evening involving striker @IAmJermainDefoe and we are happy and relieved to say that no one was seriously injured," the Tweet said.
Rangers keeper Alan McGregor was also at the scene, although it is unclear whether he was involved in the incident or passing through as it is a route commonly used by the players to leave the stadium.
Defoe had earlier scored for Rangers.
