I’VE always had a soft spot for the singer Meat Loaf, especially his 1993 smash I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That). And 26 years on the song has become an earworm all over again thanks to an unexpected source: Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.

Every time I see Ms Swinson on television explaining her party’s position on the current Brexit chaos the song jumps into my head since it so neatly sums up her hypocritical and dangerous approach: she would, apparently, do anything to stop no-deal. But she won’t do “that”.

In Meatloaf’s case we never found out what “that” was. In Ms Swinson’s it’s dispiritingly clear: she won’t compromise with Labour for the sake of the country, having ruled out backing Jeremy Corbyn as a caretaker prime minister. This is ridiculous and overblown stuff from the new Lib Dem leader. Since being elected in July, the MP for East Dunbartonshire has cast herself and her party, in England at least, as the main opposition to Brexit, setting out a clear – some might say rather risky – “remain at all costs” position aimed at appealing to the many English voters who feel let down by Labour’s ill-conceived, disingenuous Brexit policy.

Recent polls show a lively bounce for the Lib Dems – certainly in comparison to the low the party slumped to at the 2016 election – with some even suggesting they could overtake Labour. How this will translate into first past the post seats at the forthcoming general election remains to be seen, but there’s little doubt that the party is back. Scots appear more immune to Ms Swinson’s charms, partly because the SNP already has much of the Remain vote sewn up. The strength of her opposition to indyref2 will alienate some, of course, but it also suggests a wish to fill the vacuum left by Ruth Davidson.

So, going back to matter in hand, the need to stop no-deal, if we are to assume the “stop Brexit” line will be a winner with Remain voters, why then is Ms Swinson so willing to potentially sabotage her own flagship policy by ruling out a possible route to achieving it? To me it smacks of pure arrogance, of a new leader naively believing her own hype.

A vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson this week looks increasingly like the only way to stop the Dominic Cumming cabal using nefarious trickery – an archaic Order in Council – to override the law and force through a no-deal on October 31. If the vote of no confidence is successful, the opposition will have 14 days to form a new administration, with a caretaker prime minister going to Brussels to ask for a further extension from the European Union, thus preventing us falling over the cliff, and/or negotiating a new Brexit deal (let’s say one that keeps the UK in the customs union) that could be put to the people in a second referendum.

The protocol in such circumstances would be for the leader of the main opposition party to be given the opportunity to form a temporary government. The SNP has wisely indicated it would back anyone – including Mr Corbyn – who could command a majority and stop no-deal. But despite likening no-deal to “burning your own house down” Ms Swinson continually turns her nose up at any talk of a short Corbyn premiership, even to save the country from immediate danger.

Such a snub is not only dangerous, but it over-estimates the power and reach of her party. After all, as pointed out by the SNP over the weekend, the “who” is less important than the “why” and “how” right now. Harriet Harman, Margaret Beckett and Ken Clarke have also been mooted. Fine. Best not to rule anything out at this most crucial of moments. Indeed, all opposition parties and MPs must be at their most calm, flexible and accommodating this week, able to remain intently focussed on the only thing that matters in the short term: preventing no-deal.

Granted, the last time Ms Swinson and her party got into bed with the enemy it didn’t end well for them. But for the next few weeks all those who oppose no-deal, Labour, SNP, Lib Dem and Conservative, must hold their noses and stop viewing each other with enmity. There is a bigger and more important battle to be won.

Taking inspiration from Joanna Cherry and the heroic cross-party team that masterminded and achieved the astonishing Supreme Court victory last week, they must come together as partners and equals for the good of the country. They must put aside party political alliances and work as hard as they can to save us all from the malicious, divisive folly Mr Johnson and his Svengalis are intent on visiting upon us.

If opposition parties fail to do anything and everything to prevent no-deal – including “that” – we will rightly never forgive them. Swallow your pride, Jo, and show some true leadership.