Bridges were inspected across the north-east of Scotland after heavy rain led to parts of the severe floods in the region.
Aberdeenshire Council shut some of the affected roads and warned drivers not to ignore roads closed signs.
A number of smaller bridges were washed away during the heavy rainfall.
Two cars became stuck on Saturday evening at Palmer Cove on the A98 at Macduff after barriers were removed and the vehicles entered.
Other areas which were severely affected include Fraserburgh, Turriff and Banff.
The council's chief executive Jim Savege tweeted that his thoughts were with all the communities who had been impacted and thanked the responders for their work.
Most of the roads which had been hit by the adverse weather have since reopened.
