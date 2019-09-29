Thousands of people have turned out to the second day of the Great Scottish Run.

World-class athletes and fitness fanatics are participating in the 10k and half-marathon, which will see a number of roads close in and around the city.

Little ones ran through the city yesterday, taking part in family-orientated events such as the Toddler Dash, the Family Mile and other junior events.

READ MORE: The weaker sex? Powerlifting women don't think so

And young athletes were thrilled to see Still Game's Jack and Victor greet them at the finish line.

Take a look at our gallery above - can you spot yourself?