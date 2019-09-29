Thousands of people have turned out to the second day of the Great Scottish Run.
World-class athletes and fitness fanatics are participating in the 10k and half-marathon, which will see a number of roads close in and around the city.
Little ones ran through the city yesterday, taking part in family-orientated events such as the Toddler Dash, the Family Mile and other junior events.
And young athletes were thrilled to see Still Game's Jack and Victor greet them at the finish line.
