A DIVISIVE councillor at the centre of a sexism row has been put in charge of the SNP’s most dysfunctional branch after a disputed vote.

Allan Stubbs, who admitted in court he may have referred to a party colleague as a “twisted bitch”, has been named as the new convener in Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill.

Members in the branch previously voted to remove Mr Stubbs as their treasurer over “serious concerns about his general behavior and lack of professionalism”.

However he is now in charge after SNP HQ intervened to deny members a chance to elect new office bearers at last week’s annual general meeting.

Instead, an online ballot was imposed, leading to the previous convener cancelling the AGM because of complaints about some people being unable to vote.

The ballot resulted in a series of wins for people close to Fulton MacGregor, the SNP MSP for Coatbridge & Chryston, resulting in claims of a stitch-up.

Mr Stubbs, a former “security consultant” who is now an SNP councillor in Coatbridge North, has worked for Mr MacGregor in his parliamentary office since 2016.

Lesley Mitchell and Elaine Gladstone, who also work for the MSP, were named membership secretary and women’s officer respectively.

Mr MacGregor’s brother Findlay was also named as branch secretary.

The seat is a key battleground at the coming general election, as it is currently Labour-held. However the disputed election has added to bitter infighting in the SNP operation.

In 2015, branch members voted 70-50 to remove Mr Stubbs as treasurer but failed to do so because it fell short of a two-thirds majority.

The same year, Mr Stubbs was the subject of a complaint to HQ alleging he referred to then SNP councillor Julie McAnulty as “a twisted bitch”.

A female complainer told party bosses she felt “disgusted”.

Mr Stubbs was asked about the incident in court last year when Ms McAnulty brought a successful defamation action another SNP member.

He said: “I can’t say either way whether or not I said those words. I can’t recall saying it.”

One local SNP member said: “This branch is an absolute shambles. Nicola Sturgeon and HQ should be ashamed of their actions in stifling the democratic intent of grassroots members who simply joined this party to campaign for independence.”

Announcing the outcome of the ballot, SNP business manager Kirsten Oswald insisted it had not violated the SNP constitution, which says officer bearers are elected at the AGM.

She told local members in an email that because the feud-riven branch was under the supervision of the SNP’s ruling National Executive Committee “the rules that apply to other branches do not apply here”.

She did not offer any breakdown of the votes cast, only the winners.

Mr Stubbs was asked to comment.