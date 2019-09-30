The dramatic coastal scenery, towering monuments to long-gone characters and rich natural heritage have become favourite spots for countless tourists as they explore the islands of North and South Uist.

But while many take in the 20 miles of pristine white sands of Kildonan beach in South Uist, the quirky statue of Hercules the bear and atmospheric ruins of the Church of the Holy Trinity in North Uist or the bustle of Grimsay Harbour, it’s thought most leave unaware of the fascinating true stories that lurk behind their perfectly framed Instagram shot.

Now, however, there are plans to bring the islands’ spectacular locations to life in stories and anecdotes told in the distinctive lilt and gentle humour of the people who live there.

A new initiative aims to gather local voices to tell the real tales behind some of the Uists best-loved attractions for an audio tour which they can access as they travel from beauty spot to heritage site.

It’s hoped that as well as helping visitors understand just what they are looking at through the eyes of an islander, the audio tour will help keep alive the centuries-old Hebridean art of storytelling.

A call has now gone out to avid storytellers with strong links to the Outer Hebrides islands to help talk up some of the most iconic beauty spots and share tales of what makes them special.

The audio tour is intended to be used alongside a waterproof ‘Insta-friendly’ map launched earlier this year, which is intended to help visitors find the islands’ best photographic spots.

Alongside the traditional island map layout, grid reference points and the typical ‘museum’ and ‘place of worship’ symbols, the maps feature Instagram-style symbols which pinpoint where to snap the perfect social media shot.

Both map and audio tour are being developed by Outer Hebrides Tourism and CalMac Ferries in response to rising visitor numbers to Berneray, North Uist, Grimsay and Benbecula, South Uist and Eriskay.

Robert McKinnon, Chief Executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism said: “The popularity of the Outer Hebrides has grown considerably in recent years, with 218,000 people now visiting annually from throughout the world.

“This audio tour will be a great way for visitors to truly immerse themselves in the local culture, experience the Gaelic language, hear about the rich history filled with stories of hardship and challenges and enjoy a magical and unforgettable travel experience first-hand.”

Along with vivid descriptions and folklore tales linked to the islands’ beaches, hillsides and wildlife, the audio tour will share stories behind some of their most fascinating characters, all told in a local person’s own words.

There are hopes of including the much-loved story of Hercules the bear, the 30-stone grizzly bear which went missing in Benbecula in 1980 while filming an advert for toilet tissue.

The tame bear was on the run for 24 days before being spotted swimming. He was captured and hoisted to safety by helicopter, and later found to have lost half his body weight, having starved rather than feed on farm animals.

It’s also hoped that islanders will be able to recall tales of lively matches played out on Eriskay football pitch which has been recognised by FIFA as one of the world’s most remarkable places to play football and share the story of

Berneray-born Angus MacAskill who stood 7ft 9ins tall. A cairn was built in his memory on the island in 1991.

Roshinish in South Uist is expected to inspire tales of the SS Politician – the spot provides a view of where the vessel sank with its whisky cargo.

Mr McKinnon added: “Storytelling is a big part of the islands; Gaelic culture is more based around language and words than, for example, paintings.

“There is also a gentle island culture that’s slightly understated. And for visitors, it’s often the little things, such as connecting with that humour, which makes their stay most enjoyable.”

The new downloadable audio guide will feature the same top 20 ‘Insta-worthy’ beauty spots as the maps and will use GPS data from a smartphone to automatically start the recordings as soon as the visitor arrives at the location.

Donald Smith, Director of the Scottish Storytelling Centre, said the idea brings a rich tradition of storytelling in the Hebrides up to date. “This carries on a fantastic heritage of storytelling which goes back thousands of years.

“How people speak and tell a story goes beyond words. It’s about experiences and feelings and engages with people on a number of levels and puts pictures into their heads.”

Andrew Macnair, Head of Marketing at CalMac Ferries, added: “Uist is a hidden gem, with powder-white beaches, untouched natural landscapes and vibrant crofting communities steeped in traditional Gaelic culture, often overlooked as tourists flock to the likes of Harris and Lewis.

“Who better to tell the stories from the islands than those who live and breathe it every day?”

Twenty attractions across the Uists’ six islands will feature in the audio guide. Storytellers can find details of how to apply at Outer Hebrides Tourism’s Twitter or Facebook page.

Mr McKinnon added: “We would encourage anyone with a passion for Uist and the Outer Hebrides, or indeed anyone who has some stories, interesting facts or tales to tell, to get in touch with us to be considered for inclusion in this unique audio tour.”