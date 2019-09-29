THE SNP MEP Alyn Smith has been chosen to stand as his party’s Westminster candidate in the seat with the smallest Tory majority in Scotland.

Mr Smith, an MEP since 2004 and President of the European Free Alliance Group, was chosen by party members in Stirling.

The seat is currently held by Stephen Kerr, who won in 2017 by just 148 votes.

Mr Smith, 45, said: “Stirling is the jewel in Scotland’s crown, and Stirling constituency is the heart of Scotland. I want to make it the heart of Scotland’s politics too, not east nor West, nor highland or central belt. To win Scotland we must win Stirling. It will be a tough debate but I’m up for it.

“Deciding to put myself forward for Westminster and so leaving the European Parliament has been a tough decision, but I want to be where the fight is, and the fight we need to win is not in Brussels or Edinburgh.

“ Scotland faces being dragged out of the EU against our will, by Westminster. We’ll turn that argument around at Westminster, by having fewer Tories. I know the EU inside out, I’ll go through them.”

If elected before Brexit, Mr Smith would have to give up his seat in Brussels, as MEPs are not allowed to sit in two parliaments, and his place would be taken by former Rutherglen MP Maragret Ferrier.

In response, the official Twitter account of the Scottish Tories in Stirling wrote: “Edinburgh lawyer Alyn is being forced off his 15 year ride on the EU’s gravy train, so clearly needs to find something to keep himself occupied while he enjoys his EU pension.

“A shame the SNP in Stirling couldn’t find anyone local.”

Former Justice Secretary Kenneth MacAskill is also seeking the SNP’s Westminster candidacy in Labour-held East Lothian.

Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage also said yesterday he would stand in the coming election, but refused to say which seat.