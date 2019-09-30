THE weekend’s opinion pages offered comment on the language used by politicians after a week in which Boris Johnson was accused of using violent discourse. The Prime Minister used terms such as “surrender” and “betrayal” and dismissed MPs’ concerns about aggressive language as “humbug”. So what did the columnists have to say about it?

The Sunday Times

Kevin Pringle described Mr Johnson performance in Parliament as “reckless” and accused him of “employing vocabulary calculated to deepen divisions”.

Comparing Westminster with Scotland, he wrote: “Members of the Scottish Parliament are already obliged by their code of conduct’s guidance to ‘ensure their choice of language in the chamber is appropriate and meets the high standards expected by the public’.

“This basic standard of civility should be exported for inclusion in the rules that govern Westminster MPs, and also be applied to political discourse outside parliament.

“The ability to express passion and strong beliefs is vital for any healthy democracy, but we need to expunge the language of aggression and violence from our politics.

“Scotland’s civic values were tested in 2014; Britain’s are being tested to destruction now.”