A teenager has died and a 20-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after they were hit by a van in the east end of Glasgow.

Emergency services rushed to Barrowfield Street in the city at around 6.45am on Sunday after reports of the crash.

Paramedics treated an 18-year-old man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was also rushed to Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary after the incident.  

The 20-year-old’s condition has been described as critical by staff at the hospital.

Police said inquires were at a very early stage and urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them as soon as possible.

A large section of the road has been sealed off and a forensic tent has been erected at the roadside.

A white van with the driver's door open was parked at an angle nearby.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries, which are at a very early stage, to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”