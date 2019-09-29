A teenager has died and a 20-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after they were hit by a van in the east end of Glasgow.
Emergency services rushed to Barrowfield Street in the city at around 6.45am on Sunday after reports of the crash.
Paramedics treated an 18-year-old man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man was also rushed to Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary after the incident.
The 20-year-old’s condition has been described as critical by staff at the hospital.
Police said inquires were at a very early stage and urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them as soon as possible.
A large section of the road has been sealed off and a forensic tent has been erected at the roadside.
A white van with the driver's door open was parked at an angle nearby.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries, which are at a very early stage, to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”
