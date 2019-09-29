ALL that could be seen through the cheering crowd of Scottish Conservative admirers was the trademark tousled head of straw.

Boris had finally arrived at the Tory conference’s Scottish reception. Up went the chant “Boris! Boris!” as the head of straw made its way slowly to the podium.

It took a minute or so for Bozza’s blonde bonce, accompanied thankfully by its body, to make it to the stage, when as the Prime Minister appeared complete a mighty roar erupted.

Jackson Carlaw, the host and interim leader of the Scottish Tories, gave an ebullient welcome to his UK counterpart, who bounded up onto the stage to hoots and cheers.

Such was his excitement, Boris immediately engaged in speed-talking, making it difficult to understand what on earth he was babbling on about. But gradually fifth gear gave way to fourth and then third.

Noting how without the 13 Scottish Tory MPs, the Conservative Government would not have been able to keep “that Marxist” Jeremy Corbyn from the door of No 10, Boris mocked his Labour opponent and his socialist followers.

“When finally the chlorinated chickens emerge from their hen-coop, where they are currently hiding and finally decide to present themselves to the arbitration of the UK electorate, we are going to send them packing,” declared the PM to cheers.

And then he asked what was it the Government had to do? The communal response: “Get Brexit done.”

He referred again to the Remain Alliance’s Surrender Act and quipped there had been some “psychological confusion” about the use of language and asked his audience if he was right to stick to his military metaphors; to stick to his guns. A unified Yes was the response.

The PM insisted, to cries of “C’mon Boris,” that he was going to deliver Brexit on October 31 and then unite the country.

“We will make sure that with every policy we pursue, with every investment we make in Scotland that we put a Union flag on it,” declared the PM to cheers.

With arms flailing he referred to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow next year. “I won’t mind seeing a Saltire or two on the outside but I want to see the Union flag there. I don’t want to see Nicola Sturgeon anywhere near it,” he bellowed. “It wasn’t the Scottish Government that secured that, it was,” he insisted banging the lectern, “the United Kingdom Government.” More cheers.

Boris was now in top gear and loving it.

“Let’s expose the frauds of the SNP, who bleat endlessly about their desire to smash up the oldest and most successful union anywhere in the world simply to cover up their domestic failures; their high taxes, their inability to run a successful health or education system. Let’s expose them for the failures they are.”

Finally, the sharpest criticism was reserved for the chief comrade.

Boris suggested inviting Jeremy Corbyn to Caithness and the UK’s space-port, where they could “put the Communist cosmonaut into orbit”. The audience roared their approval.

And with that and more chants of “Boris! Boris” the PM said his farewell and was once more engulfed by a sea of adoring Tories. The departing head of straw made its way slowly to the exit and onto the next reception for more turbo-charged Tory tub-thumping.