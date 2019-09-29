Police have launched a murder inquiry after a woman died at a flat in Aberdeen in a violent attack in her own home.

Margaret Robertson, 54, was discovered at around 1.20pm on Friday at 45 Promenade Court in the city.

Detectives are trying to piece together the movements of Ms Robertson, who was known as Meg, since she was last seen on Tuesday September 24.

They appealed to the public for information and said the suspect or suspects may have blood staining on their clothes.

A 27-year-old man arrested on Saturday has since been released from custody in relation to the death.

Local area commander, Chief Inspector David Howieson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Margaret Robertson at this tragic time.

“I understand that a violent crime of this nature may cause concern to the local community, however I would like to reassure them that extensive inquiries are being carried out by a large number of local, national and specialist officers. We will also have an increased visible Police presence in the area for the foreseeable future.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, added: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Margaret’s violent death.

“I am particularly anxious to speak with anyone who has any knowledge of Margaret’s movements between 9.00 am on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 and when she was found within her home address at 1.20pm on Friday.

“Given the nature of the attack the person or people responsible may have blood staining on their clothing. If you have any information about who was responsible for attacking Margaret, please get in touch with Police Scotland as a matter of urgency.”