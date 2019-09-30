THE number of police officers injured in attacks has leapt by almost one third amid heightened sectarian and other tensions.

New figures reveal more than 563 officers were hurt as a result of assaults between April and June of this year alone.

The numbers – a rise of 32 per cent from the same three months of 2018 – have sparked serious concern, not least as the UK prepares for Brexit.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has said he will not tolerate what he called “utterly unacceptable” assaults on his officers.

Figures for the same period published last month showed a 10% rise in attacks, to a five-year high.

The latest statistics are for injuries as a result of assault, and suggest that more than one quarter of assaults on officers result in a reportable health and safety incident.

Mr Livingstone in a rare email to all officers and staff said prosecutors had agreed they would not write off offences against police as part of plea bargains with perpetrators.

The chief said: “When investigating assaults on police officers and staff, it is vital we secure the best evidence to support prosecution.

“I have sought and received assurance from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service that assaults on officers are treated no less seriously than those on other public servants.

“The Crown Office has assured me that prosecution policy states the deletion of assaults on constables must not form the basis of any proposed plea adjustment in an acceptable plea.”

The injury figures were published by Mr Livingstone’s watchdog, the Scottish Police Authority.

They reveal another 186 officers were injured while making an arrest, also a rise, of 15%, from the same period a year before.

The log of injuries does not say how many were seriously hurt or whether officers had to take time off.

Police Scotland has mobilised a special public order unit to deal with trouble as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government prepares to leave the EU.

Senior supporters of Mr Johnson have suggested there could be “riots” at the end of next month if Brexit does not go ahead. Others have warned of potential disorder if the UK does leave, especially without a deal.

With worries focusing on tensions in Northern Ireland, Police Scotland’s Brexit unit has already been deployed at sectarian marches in Glasgow. Police leaders have warned their officers have been hurt in confrontations between rival groups.

Last week, Mr Livingstone suggested that policing such marches was not “sustainable”, though the most recent parades proceeded without incident.

In his email, which has been seen by The Herald, Mr Livingstone wrote: “The issue of assaults on officers and staff has rightly been a matter of significant interest. My position is clear – being assaulted or abused is not simply part of the job.

“No constable or member of support staff should expect to be assaulted or abused in the course of their work, just as no other public servant would.

“I have a legal and a moral duty to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our people and it is vital to me that every legitimate measure is made to support officers and staff.

“Where assaults do occur, it is crucial we show the same compassion and commitment we would for a member of the public and we provide the best after-care for our people.”

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, last month highlighted the 10% rise in attacks in officers, to 1649 in the quarter.

General secretary Calum Steele said: “These figures simply tell us what police officers have known for some time – that is, that instances and levels of violence they face is increasing and doing so exponentially.

“As more police officers are assaulted, the levels of the injuries they sustain are also increasing in severity.

“Encountering criminals with knives and other weapons is a daily occurrence and yet politicians continue to make cheap political points over officers’ safety equipment while our colleagues get maimed and injured with increasing regularity.”

Some officers want to see more tasers used to combat violent offenders. Mr Livingstone in his email suggested he was sympathetic. Last year extra officers were issued with the stun guns after training. Police Scotland, Mr Livingstone said, was assessing the roll-out.

He wrote: “On a personal level, I am open to the greater use and roll-out of Taser where the evidence shows that it is proportionate and necessary to do so to protect officers and staff in the discharge of their public service.

“The views and concerns of officers will clearly be central to my considerations, but I also think it’s important that there is a wider public debate about how best we, as a society, protect police officers and staff as they keep their fellow citizens safe.”

Last week, Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr, a veteran of policing in Northern Ireland, detailed injuries to officers policing parades and football and said an officer had been hit by a firework in a sectarian clash.

Police have also been hurt in football matches, including at Rangers’ Europa League home game against Feyenoord of the Netherlands.

Mr Kerr said: “We had six officers injured before and during that match. Throwing coins at officers. hitting them in the head and legs. Spitting on officers’ faces, kicking at their legs, throwing stones, one of which hit an officer in the face. Punching officers to the face...

“That is just wholly unacceptable. It cannot be right in 2019 that we have officers deployed to protect their communities subjected to that level of violence both at parades and associated protests or at football matches.”