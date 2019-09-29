BORIS Johnson has insisted the union flag should be prominent at the global climate summit in Glasgow and said he does not want the First Minister "anywhere near" it.

The COP26 meeting, under the auspices of the UN, will decide the future direction of global efforts to avert the climate crisis.

It will take place in Glasgow in December 2020, with about 30,000 delegates expected as well as leaders of most of the world’s governments, making it the biggest international summit to be hosted in the UK.

After months of behind-the-scenes preparations, the UK was confirmed earlier this month as co-host with Italy, where some preparatory meetings will take place, when other countries signalled their acceptance on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson renews attacks on Scottish independence campaigners

At a Conservative Party fringe meeting, Mr Johnson said the union flag should stand out at all Westminister-funded policies and events.

He reportedly said: “I’ll tell you what we’ll do. We make sure - with every policy we pursue, with every investment we make in Scotland, then we put a Union flag on it.

“For instance, the COP26 climate change summit that’s going to be held ... the leaders of the entire world will come to Glasgow."

The Sun reported him saying: “I guess I don’t mind seeing a Saltire or two on that summit, but I want to see a union flag - I don’t want to see Nicola Sturgeon anywhere near it, because the Scottish Nationalist Party didn’t secure that summit in Glasgow, it was the United Kingdom government.”

READ MORE: Boris Johnson attacks SNP record and says 'no' to indyref2

The packed room of Scottish Conservatives were said to have chanted “Boris! Boris! Boris!” and “Get Brexit Done!” as he arrived. And cheered his speech.

Up to 30,000 delegates are expected for the conference which will be the most important on the climate since the Paris agreement was passed in 2015, because the future of the pledges countries made will be reviewed.

Nations agreed to a legally binding commitment in Paris to keep global temperature rises to no more than 2C above pre-industrial levels, but also offered national pledges to cut or curb their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.