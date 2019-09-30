The sounds of Orkney have been captured in a unique music track which celebrates the island’s communities and industries.

From bumblebees to bagpipes, the track - created by award-winning Orkney native Erland Cooper - features sounds from various sites around the archipelago.

‘Tapestry’ includes recordings of tourists visiting Skara Brae, salmon sea farms off the coast of the island and wind turbines at Hammars Hill wind farm.

Orkney residents were also asked to submit their own recordings as part of the project, which was commissioned by 5GRuralFirst, a consortium exploring the potential for 5G technology in rural locations.

Nick Chrissos, director of innovation at Cisco, the tech firm leading the consortium, said: “Orkney offers a rich and unique history, which is why we collaborated with Erland Cooper to create ‘Tapestry’.

“This piece was created using 5G-enabled microphones at each of the main trial sites in Orkney, as well as crowdsourced recordings shared by Orkney citizens.

“What you can hear is everything from bumble bees at Hammars Hill wind farm to people visiting the pre-historic village of Skara Brae, all pieced together to create a musical representation of the potential for rural connectivity with 5G technology.”

He added: “This project is important because connectivity needs to be accessible for everybody, regardless of where they work and live. 5G RuralFirst demonstrates the game changing potential of 5G technologies, strategies and new business models to deliver connectivity for the UK’s rural businesses and communities.”