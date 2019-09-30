SIMPLE Minds will perform 40 years of hits at the Hydro in Glasgow next year.

The Scottish rockers, fronted by Jim Kerr, have announced a new tour in celebration of their greatest songs from 1979 to 2019.

The show will be at the city venue on April 25 and is part of a world tour that will see the band play 38 shows across 12 countries.

Jim said: "Simple Minds are different now.

"We’re not a stock rock band, but we haven’t changed our line-up to be cool. We’ve done it because it’s great to have so many amazing players on board. I’m grateful for the career we’ve had, but I’m mad enough to think we can still hit new levels. This is what we do – write, record and play live.”

The band will also release 40: The Best Of - 1979 to 2019 on November 1.

They are best known for hits Don't You (Forget About Me), Alive and Kicking and Belfast Child.

Tickets for the show costing £39.75 to 73.80 go on sale on Friday, October 4 here