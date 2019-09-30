Jackson Carlaw has said the Scottish Tories do not support a further extension of Article 50.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland on Monday, the party’s leader said that whilst he is in favour of securing a Brexit deal, a delay would be more damaging than resolving the issue and moving on.

The UK is currently due to depart the European Union on October 31, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson having insisted the country will do so whether there is a deal in place or not.

If the Prime Minister does secure a new deal then it is the duty of all those who say they will do everything they can to avoid a no-deal to vote for that fresh arrangement. #LetsGetBrexitDone #CPC19 pic.twitter.com/ct1wRVwLD8 — Jackson Carlaw MSP (@Jackson_Carlaw) September 29, 2019

“We should all be working to support the achievement of a deal,” Mr Carlaw said.

“We know the Prime Minister’s going to be tabling fresh proposals this week.

“We need to work as hard as we can with our European partners to secure that deal, but if at the end of that process, our European partners and we aren’t able to arrive at a fresh arrangement, then I think the time has come where we have to prepare to leave.

“Another extension, another three months, with nobody really agreeing on what they would do during that or what the outcome would be, is far more damaging for Scotland, for the United Kingdom and for business, for everybody, than finally getting to a point where we resolve this issue and move on.”

Asked whether he would be changing the position on Brexit set out by Ruth Davidson, who resigned as Scottish Tory party leader Ruth Davidson in August, Mr Carlaw said: “Well, Ruth had a very particular view.

“I think we did support the extension that took place in April, but here we are again, and we’re no further forward beyond the fact that the Prime Minister is going to table fresh proposals.

“We saw some movement from (DUP leader) Arlene Foster as well, so I’m optimistic that the will exists both here and in Europe to arrive at that arrangement.

“But if we aren’t going to get to that point, we cannot go on forever and I think the other thing that’s been very important the last few months is the stepping up in the preparations because I accept there will be challenges, big challenges if we have to leave with no-deal.

“We’ll have to face those if that’s the case but that’s why all those people who say they will do anything at all to stop no-deal should also be prepared to say that to stop no-deal, they will back a deal and they will back the deal that our European partners hopefully agree with the Prime Minister.”