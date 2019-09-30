A major police response was called to an incident at the Pacific Quay area in Glasgow on Monday.
At least six police vehicles had surrounded a white van next to the Village Hotel on Pacific Drive opposite the STV building.
One police vehicle, which has been extensively damaged, appears to have collided with the van, with a number of officers on the scene.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon should not be anywhere near Glasgow climate summit, Boris Johnson says
Further up the road, a second damaged police car had been lifted on to a recovery vehicle.
Pictures from the scene show that the van has also been damaged, with its tyres completely blown out.
Traffic travelling up from the Plantation area towards Govan Road is being diverted by officers.
A spokesperson for the force confirmed officers were in attendance.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.