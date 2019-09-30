Police have launched an investigation amid reports that a three-year-old was assaulted at a shopping mall.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident which happened about 1.15pm on Friday 27 September in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

READ MORE: Police attend 'ongoing incident' at Glasgow's Pacific Quay

Witnesses said that the child was being carried by a man described as being of Asian ethnicity when the alleged asaault occured.

The incident happened in the upper mall of the shopping centre near to Millie's Cookies.

The man was approximately six foot tall, between 30 - 40 years old wearing a fleece burgundy body warmer and dark jeans.

READ MORE: Man's body recovered from Clyde near Erskine Bridge​

The child as said to be distressed by the incident but unhurt.