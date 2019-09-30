A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was struck down by a van deliberately driven at him in Glasgow's east end.

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of 18-year-old Liam Hendry following the incident in Barrowfield, near Celtic Park, on Sunday morning.

It's thought that Liam was in a flat with friends when he heard a disturbance outside at around 6.45am.

A van was then deliberately driven at a group of people, fatally injuring the teenager.

A second man, aged 20, was then seriously injured as a fight broke out. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police, who are now treating Liam's death as murder, recovered the van.

Detective Inspector Greig Wilkie, Shettleston CID, said: "From our enquiries so far, we understand that Liam and some of his friends, who were in a flat in Barrowfield Street, came into the street on hearing a disturbance between two groups of people already outside.

"A van has then deliberately driven at the group of people from the flat fatally injuring Liam.

"A disturbance then broke out and this is when the second man was injured.

"Officers are still piecing together the events and are speaking to witnesses and checking CCTV in the area.

“The van involved was recovered at the time of the attack.

"From initial enquiries the van was driven deliberately at the group. Mr Hendry happened to be part of the group on the street at the time."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 1240 of September 29.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.